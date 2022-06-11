Midland University announces academic award recipients for 2022 spring semester

Midland University is recognizing 474 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2022 academic awards list.

Midland students were honored through four awards (president’s list, president’s achievement award, dean’s list and dean’s achievement award) for the semester.

• President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

• President’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

• Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

• Dean’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students have been honored:

President’s list

Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Human Services.

Arlington: Rachel Brown, Secondary Education.

Cedar Bluffs: Sarah Rhoads, Nursing – Traditional.

Fremont: Grace Burns, Arts Management; DeMarquez Frazier, Nursing – Traditional; Austin Gabler, Arts Management; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Katie Kimes, Elementary Education, K-8; Frances Klausen, Elementary Education, K-8; Dylan Kucera, Education, PK-12, Fremont; Cheyenne Mahnke, Nursing – Traditional; Jordan Martin, Human Services; Kayla Monaghan, Accounting; Jared Money, Natural Science; Mandy Montante Gonzalez, Sociology; Lexus Mueller, Biology; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Hannah Nelson, Nursing – Traditional; Melissa Niles, Secondary Education; Jaineily Ortiz, Exercise Science; Elizabeth Smith, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Ashley Thomas, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Katlin Vampola, Elementary Education, K-8; Caden White, Elementary Education, K-8.

Howells: Erin Prusa, Secondary Education.

Kennard: Brant Hilzendeger, Undeclared.

Nickerson: Hannah Meyer, Biology; Kelsey Mulliken, Nursing – Traditional.

Oakland: Gunnar Ray, Undeclared.

Yutan: Jessica Palmquist, Secondary Education; Colby Tichota, Accounting.

President’s achievement

Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Nursing – RN to BSN.

North Bend: Linda Emanuel, Nursing – RN to BSN.

Wahoo: Brianna Brabec, Accounting.

Dean’s list

Arlington: Charlie Hendry, Sociology.

Fremont: Miguel Abete, Psychology; Tori Baker, Elementary Education, K-8; Tiffany Brester, Pre – Elementary Education, K-8; Guilherme Demhougi, Athletic Training; David Estrada, Communication Studies; Nicole Gattenby, Accounting; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Gage Gonzales, Criminal Justice; Sydney Hurst, Exercise Science, Fremont; Chelsie Kellers, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Karla Lemus, Nursing – Traditional; Chase Lipsys, Management; Wendy Mancia, Criminal Justice; Logan McClellan, Athletic Training; Meghann McCurdy, Elementary Education, K-8; Ross McMahon, Secondary Education; Lance Myers, Psychology, Fremont; Megan Nielsen, Elementary Education, K-8; Jeannette Peterson, Nursing – Traditional; Sarah Prall, Psychology; Samantha Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8, Fremont; Emma Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Yenifer Umana Alvarez, Biology.

North Bend: Christian Borzekofski, Business Administration – Management; Samantha McDonald, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Tana Nelson, Nursing – LPN to BSN; Savannah Sindelar, Management.

Oakland: Carter Anderson, Education, PK-12.

Prague: Trevor Havlovic, Management; Gunnar Vanek, Agribusiness.

Scribner: Christian Dames, Secondary Education; Elissa Dames, Accounting.

Uehling: Jasmine Lopez Lango, Pre-Education, PK-12.

Wahoo: Reagan Benes, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Aja Henderson, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Callan Phillips, Education, PK-12.

Waterloo: Payton Jakopovic, Biology.

Weston: Paige Maly, Elementary Education, K-8, Weston.

West Point: Jenna Schinstock, Pre-Special Education Generalist, K-12; Evie Schlickbernd, Agribusiness, West Point.

Dean’s achievement

Fremont: Jennifer Harshbarger, Youth and Family Ministry.

