Midland University has recognized 540 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the fall 2022 academic awards list. Midland students were honored through four awards (president’s list, president’s achievement award, dean’s list, and dean’s achievement award) for the semester.

President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were recognized:

President’s list

Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Human Services.

Arlington: Millie Mitchell, Communication Studies.

Fremont: Grace Burns, Arts Management; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Sydney Hurst, Biology; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Brenda Ibarra Bojorquez, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Tiffany Karnatz, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Katie Kimes, Elementary Education, K-8; Karrissa Kirkwood, Biology; Frances Klausen, Elementary Education, K-8; Dylan Kucera, Education, PK-12; Abigale Lueders, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Ross McMahon, Secondary Education; Haley Mendez, Biology; Kayla Monaghan, Accounting; Mandy Montante Gonzalez, Sociology; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Kylie Phillips, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8, Fremont; Samantha Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8, Fremont; Jennifer Tedrow, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL).

North Bend: Linda Emanuel, Nursing – RN to BSN.

Prague: Sabrina Vosler, Business Administration.

Scribner: Jillian Dames, Pre-Secondary Education.

Wahoo: Josie Sutton, Digital Marketing.

Yutan: Emily Hebenstreit, Biology, Jessica Palmquist, Secondary Education.

Dean’s list

Arlington: Zachary Vanek, Exercise Science.

Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art – Graphic Art.

Fremont: Lazara Acosta, Nursing – Traditional; Laura Alonzo, Biology; Kayla Bailey, Nursing – Traditional, Fremont; Tori Baker, Elementary Education, K-8; Mya Bolden, Undeclared: Pre-Nursing; Eny Bravo Torcios, Criminal Justice; Tiffany Brester, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Dawson Coon, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Brady Davis, Accounting; Guilherme Demhougi, Athletic Training; Jenna Flynn, Nursing – Traditional; Austin Gabler, Arts Management; Jennifer Harshbarger, Youth and Family Ministry; Elimi Hernandez, Human Services; Evelyn Hilton, Nursing – Traditional; Cole Johnson, Psychology; Cole Macaluso, Psychology; Daisey Madora, Nursing – Traditional; Wendy Mancia, Criminal Justice; Lance Myers, Psychology; Hannah Nelson, Nursing – Traditional; Jeannette Peterson, Nursing – Traditional; David Porter, Biology; Sarah Prall, Psychology; Rylee Rusinko, Nursing – Traditional; Lisa Saxton, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Emma Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Sarah Shepard, Digital Marketing; Jaime Sion, Management; Yenifer UmanaAlvarez, Biology;

Howells: Erin Prusa, Secondary Education.

Nickerson: Charles Buckley, Nursing – Traditional; Hannah Meyer, Biology.

North Bend: Samantha McDonald, Agribusiness.

Oakland: Carter Anderson, Education, PK-12; Mia Linder, Biology; Gunnar Ray, Undeclared.

Prague: Tana Nelson, Nursing – LPN to BSN; Gunnar Vanek, Agribusiness.

Scribner: Christian Dames, Secondary Education.

Uehling: Kayley Harrington, Nursing – Traditional.

Wahoo: Reagan Benes, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Brandon Blum, Accounting; Aja Henderson, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Caleb Malousek, Undeclared; Callan Phillips, Education, PK-12.

Yutan: Molly Davis, Pre-Education, PK-12; Samuel Petersen, Communication Studies; Colby Tichota, Accounting.