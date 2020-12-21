Midland University announces Agribusiness major

Midland University announced the addition of a new field of study for the 2021-22 academic year.
The university will offer Agribusiness as its newest major for the upcoming year. Additionally, the university will offer Agribusiness, Crop Production Management and Agricultural Marketing compressed majors and Animal Production Management as a minor.
Nick Schreck, business chair at Midland University, said the program was created "by people working in agriculture with the idea of helping others fill the talent void in the industry," according to a press release.
"We know that both Fremont and Nebraska are rooted in agriculture and we know there are opportunities to learn about agriculture from other schools," Schreck said. “With Midland, we wanted to take a different approach by offering an academic program that connected our students to those opportunities."
Upon consultation with local agriculture professionals, Schreck said it was clear the industry wanted business people who could "speak the ag language."
"We coupled that feedback with the research that points to the importance of experiential learning to get these students working with professionals in the workplace to study, see, and experience agribusiness operations," he said.
The value of the program will be immense, according to President Jody Horner. The university is surrounded by more than 80 agricultural-based businesses within 30 miles of Midland's campus.
“This is an outstanding opportunity for anyone looking to have a career in agriculture,” Horner said. "Those individuals will be equipped to fill roles in an industry that plays a vital role not just in the Fremont community, but throughout the region."
The Agribusiness program will feature a choice of five areas — animal production, crop production, agriculture finance, marketing and sales and farm management — that aims to get students working with business professionals while learning concepts from the industry.
J.P. Rhea, a partner with Rhea Brothers Farm in Arlington and a co-founder of Agrisecure, said the program will give local businesses a more diverse pool when it comes to hiring career-ready applicants.
"I’m excited about the program that Midland has created," he said. "It builds off the strengths of Midland and will help improve the talent pool for agricultural businesses like ourselves and others in the community."
