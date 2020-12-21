Midland University announces Agribusiness major

Midland University announced the addition of a new field of study for the 2021-22 academic year.

The university will offer Agribusiness as its newest major for the upcoming year. Additionally, the university will offer Agribusiness, Crop Production Management and Agricultural Marketing compressed majors and Animal Production Management as a minor.

Nick Schreck, business chair at Midland University, said the program was created "by people working in agriculture with the idea of helping others fill the talent void in the industry," according to a press release.

"We know that both Fremont and Nebraska are rooted in agriculture and we know there are opportunities to learn about agriculture from other schools," Schreck said. “With Midland, we wanted to take a different approach by offering an academic program that connected our students to those opportunities."

Upon consultation with local agriculture professionals, Schreck said it was clear the industry wanted business people who could "speak the ag language."

