Midland University announces changes to fall semester calendar

Midland University announced its plans to return to in-person classes during the fall semester with a revised schedule that would have in-person classes conclude before the Thanksgiving holiday.
A Monday press release detailed a number of changes to the fall calendar:
- The fall semester would still begin on Aug. 27 as scheduled.
- Labor Day will still be observed as a regular holiday.
- Fall Break, originally scheduled for Oct. 22-23, will be canceled with classes remaining in session.
- The final day of in-person classes for the semester will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, which will be followed by a three-day break for Thanksgiving.
The remainder of the semester will be completed online. Nov. 30 will serve as a study day for students prior to finals. Finals will take place online from Dec. 1-4.
“We believe these changes will be beneficial for students as we move forward in our plan to have students on campus for in-person instruction this fall,” Midland University President Jody Horner said in the press release. “The new calendar gives us a great deal of flexibility in the event that the virus rebounds later in the semester.”
Interterm classes will begin on Jan. 4 and are currently scheduled to take place in-person, but may be shifted to online instruction if necessary.
“We are committed to the safety of our students and will continue dialogue with our local health departments to determine the best course of action and be ready to make any necessary alterations to the schedule,” Horner said. “We are grateful for the support of everyone involved in this process and look forward to having everyone back on campus this fall.”
