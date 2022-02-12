Midland University announces fall 2021 academic awards list

Midland University is recognizing 514 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the fall 2021 academic awards list. Midland students were honored through four awards (president’s list, president’s achievement award, dean’s list and dean’s achievement award) for the semester.

President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

President’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were honored:

President’s list

Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Human Services.

Fremont: Tori Baker, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Riley Evans, Secondary Education; Elimi Hernandez, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Hayley Kohl, Pre-Secondary Education; Karla Lemus, Nursing – Traditional; Melanie Letzring, Secondary Education; Meghann McCurdy, Elementary Education, K-8; Kayla Monaghan, Accounting; Jared Money, Natural Science; Lexus Mueller, Biology; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Lance Myers, Psychology; Hannah Nelson, Nursing – Traditional; Melissa Niles, Secondary Education; Sarah Prall, Psychology; Emma Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Samantha Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Jaime Sion, Management; Ashley Thomas, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Katlin Vampola, Elementary Education, K-8; Melissa Warner, Digital Marketing; Jordyn Werth, Elementary Education, K-8.

Howells: Erin Prusa, Secondary Education.

Kennard: Brant Hilzendeger, Undeclared.

Nickerson: Hannah Meyer, Undeclared.

North Bend: Tana Nelson, Nursing – LPN to BSN.

Oakland: Gunnar Ray, Undeclared.

Scribner: Christian Dames, Secondary Education.

West Point: Jenna Schinstock, Pre-Special Education Generalist, K-12.

Yutan: Jessica Palmquist, Secondary Education; Colby Tichota, Accounting, Yutan.

President’s achievement award

Cedar Bluffs: Betsy Paprocki, Nursing – RN to BSN.

North Bend: Linda Emanuel, Nursing – RN to BSN.

Dean’s list

Arlington: Rachel Brown, Secondary Education; Charlie Hendry, Sociology.

Cedar Bluffs: Sarah Rhoads, Nursing – Traditional.

Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art – Graphic Art.

Fremont: David Barclay, Human Performance – Athletic Training (BA); Cailin Brashear, Management, Fremont; Grace Burns, Arts Management; Benjamin Castillo, Arts Management; Allie DeGroff, Nursing – Traditional; Guilherme Demhougi, Athletic Training; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Gage Gonzales, Criminal Justice; Jennifer Harshbarger, Youth and Family Ministry; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Jacob Johnson, Education, PK-12; Katie Kimes, Elementary Education, K-8; Ayden Koss-Marshall, Management; Dylan Kucera, Education, PK-12; Chase Lipsys, Management; Cheyenne Mahnke, Nursing – Traditional; Jordan Martin, Human Services; Ross McMahon, Secondary Education; Haley Mendez, Biology; Mandy Montante Gonzalez, Sociology; Nicholas Novak, Management; Jaineily Ortiz, Exercise Science; Rylee Rusinko, Nursing – Traditional; Tristan Thurlow, Mathematics; Yenifer Umana Alvarez, Undeclared; Leslie Valdivia Pena, Business Administration.

Nickerson: Charles Buckley, Nursing – Traditional.

North Bend: Samantha McDonald, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Savannah Sindelar, Management.

Oakland: Carter Anderson, Education, PK-12.

Prague: Gunnar Vanek, Agribusiness.

Scribner: Elissa Dames, Accounting.

Wahoo: Reagan Benes, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Brandon Blum, Accounting, Wahoo; Brianna Brabec, Accounting; Aja Henderson, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8; Callan Phillips, Education, PK-12.

Weston: Paige Maly, Elementary Education, K-8.

West Point: Lexis Haase, Business Administration – Marketing; Evie Schlickbernd, Agribusiness.

Dean’s achievement award

Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Nursing – RN to BSN; Austin Gabler, Arts Management.

Prague: Trevor Havlovic, Management.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.