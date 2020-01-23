Midland University will host a summit geared toward developing inclusive spaces and incorporating inclusion into one’s daily life, according to a press release.
The Equity and Inclusion Summit, entitled “Together We Are Warriors,” will be held at the Wickert Event Center on Feb. 9. The event is sponsored by Midland, Methodist Fremont Health and the Greater Fremont Development Council.
“It is important for higher education institutions like Midland University to bring campus and community together to focus on inclusion and equity,” Lawrence Chatters, vice president for Student Affairs, said in the press release. “When a person feels accepted, they are more likely to excel. Taking the time to help our students, faculty, and staff reflect on shared values, identities, and our ability to work together to succeed is essential.”
The summit will feature keynote speakers DeMoine Adams, a former Nebraska football player and National Football League player, and former Wichita State All-American and current U.S. Paralympic track athlete Deja Young.
“It is so important to have these events because it gives students insight on how important it is to break down barriers and look at inclusivity as a strength they all have within them,” Young said in the press release. “I’m excited to share my story to further the education of inclusion.”
Director of Student Development Sidney Hirsch said the event will bring together both Fremont residents and the Midland campus.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the first Equity and Inclusion Summit here at Midland,” Hirsch said in the press release. “This is such a unique opportunity and to be able to bring together both the campus and the community is going to be something special for the city of Fremont.”
Additionally, the summit will feature performances from the Midland University Dance Program and choir. Food, t-shirts and more will also be available.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this summit to inspire students and the community to embrace the diversity of leadership and the institution’s core value of respect by understanding that each individual is unique while recognizing one’s own individual differences,” Adams said in the press release. “Midland University has always done a great job of preparing their students to learn, lead, and grow in a mutually supportive community.”