Midland University announces Laura Robinett as VP for Institutional Advancement

“We are excited to have Laura lead our Institutional Advancement Team and be a part of our Senior Leadership Team,” said Jody Horner, Midland University President. “Laura’s background in higher education and her experience working with donors and alumni will make her a valuable addition to Midland University.”

In her experiences working with alumni and donors over the past five years, Robinett believes the foundation for a successful Institutional Advancement Team begins with relationships. “I’ve learned that relationships and trust matter,” she said. “If you can connect people back to their alma mater and help them find a way to meet their philanthropic goals, everyone wins. Building those relationships is vital, and that’s why I’m excited to meet alumni, friends, and donors and build on those connections they have to Midland.”

Robinett is also eager to lead an Institutional Advancement team that she believes shares many of the same values and visions she has.

“After meeting with members of the team, you can see their passion for students and commitment to help move the institution forward,” Robinett said. “I’m excited about collaborating with others who share the same vision I do, and I’m excited to bring my background and ideas and partner with them to see how we can continue to move forward.”