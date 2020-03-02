Midland University announces new director of vocal music

Midland University Performing Arts announced Joel Johnston as its new director of vocal music on Feb. 25.
Johnston currently serves as the interim director of vocal music at the university. He has previous experience working as a high school choral and show choir director, freelance vocal clinician, conductor, choreographer and adjudicator, according to a university press release.
Johnston has worked out of the SNJ Studio of Music in Omaha since 2005. During that time, he has directed award-winning ensembles such as the SNJ Singers, an A capella choir made up of 50 select high school singers, and Center Stage, a 56-member middle school show choir.
Johnston also serves as the chorus master for the Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration at the Holland Center in Omaha. Previously, he served as president for the Nebraska Choral Directors Association and has served as chair of Choral Affairs for the Nebraska Music Education Association. In 2003, Johnston was named the Nebraska Music Education Association’s Outstanding Music Educator of the Year.
Midland University’s Performing Arts program features more than 150 student participants and produces more than 40 events, educational outreach activities, competitions and camps each year.
“I am incredibly excited and honored to step into this position,” Johnston said in the press release. “I believe we can build a remarkable choral program at Midland. Within just a few weeks serving as interim director, I began to see the potential here. I love the students and the staff. The choir was so receptive to new ideas and techniques, and the momentum and excitement were almost immediately evident.”
Anne Sorenson-Wang, director of Performing Arts, said she looks forward to seeing the program develop under Johnston’s leadership.
“Joel has had a tremendous impact on our vocal music program during his time as interim director, and we are so enthusiastic to see the impact and legacy he will create in our choral department as we move toward the future,” she said.
Johnston added that he looks forward to hitting the ground running and building up Midland’s choral program.
“I love the collaborative nature of the staff here,” he said. “Midland is truly a place where students can find a home in the arts — regardless of their course of study or career plans. This staff works together for students who want to participate in multiple ensembles or programs, which is rare at the university level.”