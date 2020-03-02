Midland University announces new director of vocal music

Midland University Performing Arts announced Joel Johnston as its new director of vocal music on Feb. 25.

Johnston currently serves as the interim director of vocal music at the university. He has previous experience working as a high school choral and show choir director, freelance vocal clinician, conductor, choreographer and adjudicator, according to a university press release.

Johnston has worked out of the SNJ Studio of Music in Omaha since 2005. During that time, he has directed award-winning ensembles such as the SNJ Singers, an A capella choir made up of 50 select high school singers, and Center Stage, a 56-member middle school show choir.

Johnston also serves as the chorus master for the Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration at the Holland Center in Omaha. Previously, he served as president for the Nebraska Choral Directors Association and has served as chair of Choral Affairs for the Nebraska Music Education Association. In 2003, Johnston was named the Nebraska Music Education Association’s Outstanding Music Educator of the Year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University’s Performing Arts program features more than 150 student participants and produces more than 40 events, educational outreach activities, competitions and camps each year.