Midland University announces new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

Midland University and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands have announced a new partnership aimed at opening the door to high school students across the area to earn a college education.

The partnership will provide new college accessibility opportunities for youth in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Midland University will now offer students in the club a $21,000 scholarship per year, with the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands providing an additional $10,000 scholarship per year.

“The partnership between Midland University and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands is a great opportunity for our club members to obtain a great post-secondary education at a minimal cost,” Jermaine Jones, chief career navigation officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands said in a press release. “A quality college education does not have to cost a tremendous amount of money, and this partnership proves just that. At Midland University, our club members are ensured to receive valuable support and access to resources while striving to achieve their individual education goals. We are extremely excited about this partnership and look forward to creating many success stories.”

The combined $31,000 in scholarships will cover around 90% of a student’s tuition at the university before applying any other outside grants or scholarships.