Midland University becomes first college in the state to hold vaccination clinic for students

Students at Midland University didn't have to travel far to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the university had a vaccination clinic at its Fremont campus. The clinic vaccinated more than 350 students with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and put Midland on the map as the first university in the state to offer the vaccine to students on campus.

"We've taken great pride in informing our community and then allowing them to make the best decision based upon the facts that we help them acquire for themselves and the vaccine is one of those things," said Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment at Midland University. "We are encouraging our campus to get the vaccine, but it is not mandatory."

Nelson said the university became aware that it would be receiving the batch of vaccines from Three Rivers Public Health Department last Wednesday. At that point, all of the university's faculty and staff wishing to receive a vaccine had already been vaccinated.

That led to the decision to designate the 350 vaccines for students who have not had the opportunity to receive a vaccine.

Nelson said the distribution of the vaccine is indicative of the university's commitment to serve as a "student-centric" institution.