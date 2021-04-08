Midland University becomes first college in the state to hold vaccination clinic for students

Students at Midland University didn't have to travel far to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday, the university had a vaccination clinic at its Fremont campus. The clinic vaccinated more than 350 students with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and put Midland on the map as the first university in the state to offer the vaccine to students on campus.
"We've taken great pride in informing our community and then allowing them to make the best decision based upon the facts that we help them acquire for themselves and the vaccine is one of those things," said Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment at Midland University. "We are encouraging our campus to get the vaccine, but it is not mandatory."
Nelson said the university became aware that it would be receiving the batch of vaccines from Three Rivers Public Health Department last Wednesday. At that point, all of the university's faculty and staff wishing to receive a vaccine had already been vaccinated.
That led to the decision to designate the 350 vaccines for students who have not had the opportunity to receive a vaccine.
Nelson said the distribution of the vaccine is indicative of the university's commitment to serve as a "student-centric" institution.
"We draw students from 43 states and 15 countries and we have a responsibility to make sure that we are doing everything we can to provide a safe community," he said. "I think having the clinic and being one of the first to offer it on campus is just a sign of our commitment to our students and our ability to pivot quickly and make decisions."
Currently, Nelson said the Midland University population is is somewhere between 75 percent and 80 percent vaccinated. He hopes to get that number up to 90 percent by the time the fall semester begins.
"We believe we can get it close to 90 percent," he said. "There will be some resemblance of herd immunity and we think that's going to a high percentage for us and will allow us to continue to do things that make us who we are and support our identity."
In the coming months, Nelson said he will continue to monitor demand for the COVID-19 vaccine on Midland's campus.
"If there is a demand for an additional group of people, whether it be students or faculty and staff that want to get vaccinated, we're going to do everything we can to provide those opportunities," he said.