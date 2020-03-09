Midland University 'business as usual' as classes, work continues remotely amid closure

“The situation is so fluid, we’re continuing to monitor and have not made a determination yet,” she said. “If things are looking good, we’ll plan on returning, if not we’ll continue into next week.”

Junior nursing student Emily Overturf said the first day of remote classes has gone smoothly.

She said the nursing program has been cautious about the situation and that conversations had been brought up about what would be done if COVID-19 reached the area.

She said the school has done a good job keeping her updated on the situation and how to proceed with classes.

“Surprisingly, it went pretty smoothly on both ends,” Everyone was really proactive about sending out emails. We talked with our teachers about it and it worked out pretty well.”

Overturf said not being allowed to go to her clinical sites this week has been a bummer.

“I’d rather be in the hospital or in class,” she said. “It is kind of interesting, the tech. It sucks that we have to use but it’s cool that it works so well.”

While the majority of Midland students are free to leave campus and continue their lives without disruption, some are less fortunate.