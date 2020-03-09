Midland University 'business as usual' as classes, work continues remotely amid closure

Midland University continued classes online Monday as the school remains closed throughout the week in an “abundance of caution” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The university is one of many area schools to close after a 36-year-old Omaha woman who tested positive for the virus was reported to have participated in a Special Olympics basketball event on Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA.
All extracurricular activities at Midland through March 15 have been canceled or postponed. Residence halls and the dining hall remain open.
Midland University President Jody Horner said the first day of remote classes ran smoothly.
“It’s business as usual here at Midland,” she said.
She said the school has prepared for an instance where teaching classes remotely may be necessary. Students received iPads in August 2019, which allowed the school to pilot teaching remote classes through its learning management system, Canvas.
Horner said it was practiced during snow days, giving faculty a chance to be prepared to use the software if necessary.
“It’s been an easier transition because of snow days,” she said. “All the students using iPads really helped out a lot.”
Horner said the current plan is to continue teaching classes and working remotely through March 15. She said the university will continue to evaluate the situation and make a decision whether to continue holding classes online or allow the campus to re-open at a later time.
“The situation is so fluid, we’re continuing to monitor and have not made a determination yet,” she said. “If things are looking good, we’ll plan on returning, if not we’ll continue into next week.”
Junior nursing student Emily Overturf said the first day of remote classes has gone smoothly.
She said the nursing program has been cautious about the situation and that conversations had been brought up about what would be done if COVID-19 reached the area.
She said the school has done a good job keeping her updated on the situation and how to proceed with classes.
“Surprisingly, it went pretty smoothly on both ends,” Everyone was really proactive about sending out emails. We talked with our teachers about it and it worked out pretty well.”
Overturf said not being allowed to go to her clinical sites this week has been a bummer.
“I’d rather be in the hospital or in class,” she said. “It is kind of interesting, the tech. It sucks that we have to use but it’s cool that it works so well.”
While the majority of Midland students are free to leave campus and continue their lives without disruption, some are less fortunate.
Sixty-five Midland University students, including 63 members of the school’s football team, are currently under self-quarantine. Those students all volunteered at the Special Olympics on Feb. 29, the same event where the state’s first diagnosed victim of COVID-19 was a participant.
None of those students currently show any symptoms of the virus, but they will not be allowed to leave their rooms except to use the restroom until March 14.
As a result, the school has created a COVID-19 Response Fund for affected students. The fund will go towards purchasing gift cards, supplies and other needed items for the students.
“We want to make sure and show our support for those students who are self-quarantined while volunteering at the Special Olympics,” Horner said. “They were doing community service and we want to make sure the community supports them and brightens their day however they can.”
Those interested in donating can visit: midlandu.edu/supportawarrior.