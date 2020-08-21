Midland University Counseling Center helping students find balance in pandemic

"One thing that we kind of recognized might be an issue is maybe a student comes in through the telehealth system, but their roommate is there or they really don't have a private space," she said. "So we've identified a space on campus where students will be able to go to so that they can have a private counseled conversation if their room is not available."

As the center's services have changed, so have the issues that students bring forth to the counselors there. Initially, when the pandemic started, Hammer said many students felt they had no time to prepare for having to go home.

"They felt very anxious because of course these are things that are out of our control and, 'I'm not allowed to stay in the dorm anymore and I have to move home and I have no options,'" Hammer said. "And when anybody feels like decisions are made for them or if they don’t have control, anxiety really goes up."

Now, Hammer said the students' anxiety is more anticipatory as compared to last spring.