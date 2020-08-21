Midland University Counseling Center helping students find balance in pandemic

Through virtual sessions and a new initiative with the university's staff members, the Midland University Counseling Center is preparing to service its students as the new semester begins.
Leaha Hammer, director of student counseling and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordination, said the center has gained a second field placement student to work part time with counseling this year.
Together, the three are having to find balance in how they address issues students are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
During last year's fall semester, Hammer said the center had just shy of 250 counseling appointments. That spring, the two workers saw 168.
But 68 of those sessions had to be held online in just under a two-month period, as COVID-19 closed the university.
"Just as all of our courses had to go online, so did counseling services really, because it was so important to still be able to offer services to students, especially during such a time of crisis," Hammer said. "And so we immediately went to telehealth and were able to offer services to students."
After the center transitioned from in-person sessions to virtual, Hammer said she reached out to every student they had currently been meeting with to see if they wanted to continue virtually.
"And many did, but some didn't because I think that for them, it was a real challenge to transition to telehealth services," she said. "So initially, I think that there was some discomfort, but I feel like our students are so resilient that they really adapted."
Although the added ease of not having to leave their homes made the new format much easier for many students, Hammer said regulations on practicing state-to-state prevented them from providing services to students who lived outside of Nebraska.
"If a student moved back to Washington or Texas, there were some legal issues with practicing outside of the state in which the student was currently residing," she said. "But there's actually laws in place now that are, if they haven't gone into effect, I think they're going to go into effect soon so that you can practice across state lines."
Hammer said after consulting with other schools in the area that are similar in size, the center will stay with predominately telehealth services for Midland students.
"We are going to be on campus, but still providing telehealth services," she said. "There might be some sort of an emergency, and in that case, we do have masks and we do have a safe shield."
As students move from their homes back to the dorms, Hammer said the added ease of holding sessions online also had some drawbacks.
"One thing that we kind of recognized might be an issue is maybe a student comes in through the telehealth system, but their roommate is there or they really don't have a private space," she said. "So we've identified a space on campus where students will be able to go to so that they can have a private counseled conversation if their room is not available."
As the center's services have changed, so have the issues that students bring forth to the counselors there. Initially, when the pandemic started, Hammer said many students felt they had no time to prepare for having to go home.
"They felt very anxious because of course these are things that are out of our control and, 'I'm not allowed to stay in the dorm anymore and I have to move home and I have no options,'" Hammer said. "And when anybody feels like decisions are made for them or if they don’t have control, anxiety really goes up."
Now, Hammer said the students' anxiety is more anticipatory as compared to last spring.
"Now they know what could potentially happen, they know that closures could potentially happen, they know that our athletics could potentially be canceled, they know the reality of the COVID-19 virus and what limitations that can put on their life," she said. "And so I think that now is more so just this kind of not knowing and this anticipatory anxiety."
In dealing with these issues, Hammer said she and her team prepared over the summer in trying to teach students to find a balance between knowing what they can and can't control.
"We can't control the community spread, but we can control our own decisions," she said. "I just don't want my students to assume like, 'Well, I have no control, so I'm just going to, who cares, hands in the air.'"
Additionally, Hammer said she's trying to show students that they shouldn't be so naive to the realities of COVID-19 that they essentially render themselves nonfunctioning.
"But I don't want the pendulum to swing so far that they are making bad decisions and are really careless," she said. 'And so I think what's important is to talk to students about balance and knowing, 'I do have needs, but also I need to respect myself and others in the community.'"
But Hammer said some changes made last year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have also helped her in her work. After Lawrence Chatters took his position as student affairs vice president in October 2018, she said the center shifted its model in how it provides services.
"In the last couple of years, we've done so many things that I think helped us to navigate this pandemic in that we have a much more holistic approach," she said. "It's not just my job as a counselor, it's everyone's job, because I rely on our coaches, staff, faculty, advisors, I depend on them all for referrals."
During the pandemic, the university held an initiative where staff members reached out to as many students as they could to let them know that they could receive counseling if they needed.
"It's been so awesome as a counselor to know this is a team effort and everyone is helping," Hammer said. "I see them once they're here, but I don't necessarily know when there's a breakdown in the residence hall or when they say something in a paper and a faculty member reads it and kind of has a red flag."
Hammer said she was happy to have amazing support from staff members across the Midland campus, which she said were immediately willing to help.
"I feel like had we not had that amazing campus support that this would have been a lot tougher for us to navigate," she said. "And so I can't speak highly enough to all of the people that help make my job easier."
