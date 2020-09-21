Midland University cuts spring break, moves commencement up one week for upcoming spring semester

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University will not hold spring break during the first week of March and will move up graduate and undergraduate commencement one week, according to the university’s newly released 2021 spring schedule.

Susan Kruml, vice president of student affairs, said the university chose to work through the spring break holiday in an attempt to prevent potential outbreaks on campus that could arise from students traveling during the week-long vacation.

“It is really about trying to reduce travel,” she said. “We know that people traditionally go to places where there are lots of people and lots of partying and we are trying to discourage that because we don’t want people to go down to South Padre or Panama City and them come back and 14 days later we have an outbreak.”

She said safety remains a priority for the university looking forward to the spring semester.

“At the same time, we understand,” Kruml said regarding the elimination of the break. “We’re not trying to control everybody on campus, but, by virtue of the fact that it’s a whole week off tends to have a way of encouraging that kind of stuff.”