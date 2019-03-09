Midland University
Midland University has recognized the outstanding achievements of students with the announcement of the fall 2018 president’s List and dean’s list. Overall, 399 students were honored.
To qualify for either list, students must take at least 12 credit hours. Those on the president’s list must complete coursework with a semester GPA of 4.0. Those on the dean’s list must complete all coursework with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
The following area students were honored:
President's list
Cedar Bluffs: Marty Oliverius.
Dodge: Jessica Shonka.
Fremont: Erin Bovill, Hannah Bussa, Ty Hansen, Jacob Klein, Kristina Knight, Robert Mendlik, Blake Neumann, Hadley Oberg, Jonathan Quintanilla, Shelby Rupprecht, Madison Stolley, Lindsay Tamasi, Jordyn Werth, Monica Zamora.
Howells: Abigail Coday.
Lyons: Emily Gardeman.
Valley: Samantha Shuler.
Wahoo: Theo Blum, Chaleigh Mattson.
Yutan: Madison Egr.
Dean’s List
Arlington: Rachel Brown.
Fremont: Alexia Allard, Maggie Bottorff, Sadie Brown, Corby Cerny, Paige Denny, Torrey Escamilla, Jacklyn Friedrich, Zachary Gates, Jared Gegzna, Hunter Giesselmann, Hunter Horrocks, Nathan Houser, Kialynne Jorgensen, Chloe Kirby, Dylan Kucera, Dylan Laufer, Victoria Leffler, Chase Lipsys, Alyssa Mendlik, Larry Moore, Jodel Patino, Alexsus Perry, Vivian Sanchez, Katya Segovia Ayala, Fremont, Samantha Shepard, Stacie Sides, Hakim Sims, Haley Spies, Robert Steed, Jason Taylor, Alexis Villwok, Danson Vuong, Melissa Warner.
Herman: Lacey Burt.
Hooper: Samantha Cash, Cortland Cassidy.
Howells: Chelsea Bayer, Hunter Nathan.
Morse Bluff: Kathryn Muller.
Nickerson: Raven Knight.
North Bend: Courtney O'Connell, Savannah Sindelar.
Oakland: Alana Roberg.
Prague: Trevor Havlovic, Alexandra Muessel.
Wahoo: Brianna Brabec, Rochelle Olson, Nathan I. Spicka.
West Point: Lexis Haase, Amanda Hansen, Paige Meier, Reina Muro.
Yutan: Samuel Elgert, Taylor Hutton.