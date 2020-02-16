Midland University dean's list

Midland University is recognizing 328 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the fall 2019 president’s list and dean’s list.
To qualify for either list, students must take at least 12 credit hours. Those on the president’s list must complete coursework with a semester GPA of 4.0. Those on the dean’s list must complete all coursework with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
The following area students were honored:
President’s list
Fremont: Maggie Bottorff, Sadie Brown, Jared Gegzna, Connor Hyde, Kialynne Jorgensen, Haley Kucera, Anthony Medina, Jared Money, Lexus Mueller, Hadley Oberg, Jonathan Quintanilla, Samantha Shepard, Danson Vuong, Jordyn Werth.
Howells: Chelsea Bayer.
North Bend: Courtney O’Connell.
Prague: Alexandra Muessel.
Scribner: Christian Dames.
Wahoo: Theo Blum, Chaleigh Mattson, Nathan Spicka.
West Point: Amanda Hansen.
Dean’s list
Ames: Thilo Poessnecker.
Arlington: Rachel Brown.
Cedar Bluffs: Paige Bechtold.
Dodge: Bridget Praest.
Fremont: Alexia Allard, Broderick Case, Mackenzie Gunderson, Bailie Hansen, Gage Harbaugh, Krista Hinrichs, Riley Hoerath, Zoey Ann Hurst, Kassandra Kent, Madison Kersigo, Allison Kopisch, Dylan Kucera, Ross McMahon, Haley Mendez, Larry Moore, Lance Myers, Tiffany Navarro, Melissa Niles, Jaineily Ortiz, Alexsus Perry, Lizette Ramirez, Piper Rasmussen, Vivian Sanchez, Emma Shepard, Stacie Sides, Zacheus Stewart, Andrew Storms, Jason Taylor, Alexis Villwok, Julie Vitamvas, Jennifer Vuong, Melissa Warner.
Herman: Lacey Burt.
Hooper: Samantha Cash.
Howells: Erin Prusa.
Mead: Kylee Edmonds.
North Bend: Brooke Fredrickson.
Wahoo: Brandon Blum, Brianna Brabec.
West Point: Lexis Haase, Sierra Kile, Reina Muro.