Midland University dean's list

Midland University is recognizing 459 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2020 president’s and dean’s academic awards list.

President’s list honorees must have a term GPA or 4.00, all course requirements completed, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

President’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.00, all course requirements completed, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, all course requirements completed, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, all course requirements completed, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were honored:

President's list

Fremont: Aleshia Ebel, Nursing - RN to BSN , Fremont; Gage Harbaugh, Criminal Justice; Riley Hoerath, General Business; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Kialynne Jorgensen, Nursing – Traditional; Madison Kersigo, Business Administration – Marketing; Allison Kopisch, Biology; Chase Lipsys, Management; Paola Lopez, Nursing - LPN to BSN; Jared Money, Natural Science; Lexus Mueller, Biology; Lance Myers, Psychology; Riley O'Neill, Art - Graphic Art; Lizette Ramirez, Nursing – Traditional; Vivian Sanchez, Nursing – Traditional; Samantha Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Stacie Sides, Secondary Education; Andrew Storms, Business Intelligence and Technology; Jason Taylor, Business Administration – Management; Alexis Villwok, Elementary Education, K-8; Danson Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Melissa Warner, Digital Marketing; Jordyn Werth, Elementary Education, K-8; Lucas Weyrich, Psychology, Fremont.

Howells: Erin Prusa, Pre - Secondary Education.

Scribner: Christian Dames, Pre - Secondary Education.

Wahoo: Theo Blum, Biology; Chaleigh Mattson, Elementary Education, K-8.

West Point: Lexis Haase, Business Administration – Marketing; Amanda Hansen, Business Administration – Accounting.

President's achievement award

Arlington: Alison Shanahan, Nursing - RN to BSN.

Fremont: Jill Broekemeier, Nursing - RN to BSN; Kassandra Kent, Biology; Dylan Laufer, Business Administration - Management Information Systems; Jonathan Quintanilla, Business Administration – Management.

Howells: Chelsea Bayer, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8.

Wahoo: Brandon Blum, General Business.

Yutan: Samuel Elgert, Digital Marketing.

Dean's list

Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art - Graphic Art.

Fremont: Alexia Allard, General Business; Jack Bowman, Business Administration – Marketing; Cailin Brashear, Management; Mario Bueso, Business Administration – Marketing; Broderick Case, Management; Madeline Christensen, Pre - Secondary Education; Bailie Hansen, Secondary Education; Dylan Hill, Human Services; Connor Hyde, Nursing – Traditional; Jacob Johnson, Pre - Education, PK-12; Dylan Kucera, Education, PK-12; Jordan Martin, Pre - Secondary Education; Ross McMahon, Pre - Secondary Education; Anthony Medina, Nursing - LPN to BSN; Haley Mendez, Undeclared; Melissa Niles, Pre - Secondary Education; Jaineily Ortiz, Exercise Science; Autumn Penberthy, Psychology; Piper Rasmussen, Accounting; Emma Shepard, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8; Katlin Vampola, Elementary Education, K-8; Dre' Vance, Pre - Education, PK-12; Julie Vitamvas, Nursing – Traditional; Jennifer Vuong, Biology.

Hooper: Samantha Cash, Special Education Generalist: K-12;

Mead: Kylee Edmonds, Management.

North Bend: Brooke Fredrickson, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8; Courtney O'Connell, Nursing – Traditional.

Prague: Trevor Havlovic, Management; Alexandra Muessel, Human Performance - Exercise Science (BA).

Wahoo: Brianna Brabec, Accounting.

West Point: Sierra Kile, Exercise Science.

Uehling: Hailey Schiermeyer, Human Performance - Athletic Training (BA).

Dean's achievement award

Arlington: Rachel Brown, Secondary Education;

Fremont: Jose Gonzalez, Management; Addisyn LaMar, Human Performance - Athletic Training (BA), Fremont; Luke Sanko, Business Administration - General Business; Zacheus Stewart, Pre - Education, PK-12.

Oakland: Alana Roberg, Psychology.

