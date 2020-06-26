Midland University dean's list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University

Midland University is recognizing 459 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2020 president’s and dean’s academic awards list.

President’s list honorees must have a term GPA or 4.00, all course requirements completed, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

President’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.00, all course requirements completed, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, all course requirements completed, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, all course requirements completed, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were honored:

President's list