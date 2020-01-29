When Nathan Ragsdell took over as Midland University’s esports head coach in June 2018, he knew the program needed an overhaul.
It started with older computers that he believed were handicapping his players from performing and his program from expanding.
“Only one game worked relatively well on the old computers,” he said. “They were essentially playing with their hands tied behind their back.”
Introducing more advanced computers brought forth more opportunities to find players who were interested in competing at the collegiate level in a variety of games.
Midland announced esports as its 28th varsity intercollegiate athletic program in 2016. Since then, the university has added an additional four programs to its roster.
Midland became one of just five colleges across the country to offer athletic scholarships to participants for esports when the program was introduced. It was the first school in the region to offer the program on a varsity level.
Ragsdell said the program has taken major strides since the program was first announced. The team hit its roster goal of 28 players this season and hopes to bring in an additional five to 10 athletes by the end of year.
The two main titles Midland competes in currently are Overwatch and League of Legends. Overwatch, a team-based first-person shooter, was released in 2016 and is relatively new to competitive esports while League of Legends, a team-based strategy game, has been a mainstay in competitive gaming since its release in 2009.
Another important milestone for Ragsdell was bringing in assistant coach Sinjin Chun to focus on the training and development of the team’s League of Legends team.
“I didn’t feel extremely comfortable giving them experience since that wasn’t my background. It’s worked wonders and has given me the opportunity to focus on other areas of the program,” Ragsdell said.
With the number of athletes in the program, Ragsdell has been able to break up the program into two varsity and junior-varsity teams for each game.
Ragsdell’s Overwatch squad saw a massive improvement in the 2019 season. He said the team picked up one or two wins in the season when Ragsdell first came in. That number has since ballooned to 20 wins and a top-15 national placement for the varsity team.
“We performed extremely well, which is a far cry of how the program was when I first came in,” he said.
The team’s League of Legends has faced a steeper incline, Ragsdell said. The game’s massive player pool and its deep level of talent make it difficult for the team to breakthrough, but he said there has still been a good amount of progress since he started.
“We only had around two months of practice against teams who had a year together, so it was tough,” he said. “We came away with 3-4 wins, which is a far-cry of how it started.”
The team doesn’t typically follow a static schedule, Ragsdell said. While League of Legends usually operates on a schedule that lasts from January to June, Overwatch’s schedule can fluctuate without much notice.
“This year, the varsity series began in the fall, while the previous year it happened in January,” Ragsdell said. “Nothing is really communicated on a timely basis. I usually don’t know the schedule until a month or until it is posted online.”
Ragsdell said there hasn’t been a massive outpouring of support for the sport. This can be attributed to the isolated communities of esports fan that make up the region.
“Things exist in pockets, players have their communities where they are isolated in,” he said. “The Overwatch community hasn’t really been built in the state, so there isn’t really a lot of overt support for esports.”
To remedy that, Ragsdell has tried to host more in-person events for professional tournaments or other viewing parties. He even hosted the state’s first high school state championship for esports. The event brought in eight teams from across the state to compete for three separate esports titles.
“It was a really exciting event to host and witness,” he said. “It was important to have a lot of high schoolers validated for esports.”
Like any collegiate sport, there is a desire to win, but that’s not it’s sole purpose.
For sophomore Jayden Credeur, the team has become a family to her.
She came to Midland as an arts and theatre student, but she always had a passion for esports. She heard about the team and wanted to try out for it. Ever since, she’s practiced an average of five hours a day and has slowly improved her game thanks to the help of her teammates.
“I came in here one day and it became a family,” she said. “We have our own community.”
Sophomore Thomas Antone transferred over to Midland after playing esports at Bellevue University for a year. He already knew Ragsdell from playing on previous Overwatch teams, so it was an easy decision to choose Midland.
“The environment here is much better,” he said. “The people are nicer here as well.”
Being one of the first schools to introduce esports as a legitimate program, Ragsdell hopes to a lasting impact on the game.
“I think the great part about being first is that we have the opportunity to carry a legacy if it’s done correctly,” he said.
The team can’t rest on their laurels, however. Ragsdell said it’s important to focus on where the program progresses from here, rather than being content with what the team has done so far.
“Objectively, the only thing I would say I look at with us being one of the first is that I have a lot of pride for the school and the leadership to recognize that this was a realistic opportunity to take hold of and offer to students,” he said. “Having that backing was really exciting to come into the program.”