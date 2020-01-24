Nestled in small-town Nebraska, Midland University has slowly become a culturally diverse melting pot during the past decade.
Since the private university absorbed nearly half of now-defunct Dana College’s student body located in Blair in 2010, Midland has nearly doubled its student population size.
In September, Midland University enrolled 1,408 students, the most in the university’s 136-year history.
The university, which now sits at around 1,200 undergraduate students, has used its diverse array of sports, performing arts and activities to draw in students from a variety of different cultures and backgrounds.
29% of students attending Midland University come from a culturally diverse background, the highest diversity percentage of any university in the state, according to vice president of enrollment managing and marketing Merritt Nelson.
“We take great pride in having the largest percent in diverse population in Nebraska because it doesn’t happen accidentally,” Nelson said.
Nelson has spent the past seven years at Midland, five of which serving as the vice president for student affairs.
In his current role, Nelson said there has been a concerted effort to recruit students who don’t fall into one single mold. For example, he said searching for students who earned a 4.0 grade-point average and a high score on the SAT will ultimately result in one type of student who likely had a plethora of resources available to give them an advantage.
Instead, Nelson focused on recruiting students who come from a diverse population, whether it be culturally, academically or socio-economically.
The results, he said, have been positive.
“Initially, our expectation was that it would be great for that student to come to Midland and experience a different culture, to come to the Midwest and experience what we know as home,” he said. “It’s been just as beneficial for our home-grown population, non-diverse population to learn about students coming to us.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard, Midland thrives when it comes to its socio-economic diversity student population. 29% of students receive an income-based federal Pell Grant intended for low-income students. Only York College boasts a higher percentage socio-economically diverse students.
“One thing I want to do is make sure that we do our due diligence in is finding students who come from diverse backgrounds, and it’s not just skin color when it comes from diversity,” Nelson said. “It’s diversity in proximity and thought and so many things along those types of lines that provide value to our community so everyone can learn from each other.”
One of the major factors that have contributed to Midland’s diverse student makeup is the university’s variety of athletics. Currently, 32 sports are currently offered at Midland, bringing in student-athletes from across the world.
Current vice president of student affairs Lawrence Chatters said about 80% of Midland’s student population participates in sports. The other 20% is involved in either performing arts or other campus activities or organizations.
Chatters said any time you offer an experience to students that appeals to a wide variety of people, you will naturally bring in a diverse population.
“We offer a diverse kind of activities that may attract a culturally diverse population,” he said.
It’s an organic approach that has resulted in strong representation from a number of different backgrounds on the campus.
Sports like power lifting, basketball and soccer have all brought in a variety of student-athletes by nature of the program.
“I wouldn’t say that there is any particular sport that is going to bring in culturally diverse people, but the expansive nature of what we offer, such as power lifting, a sport that happens to draw in a lot of students from Texas, has given us the opportunity to bring in students from a different state who may be from a different cultural background,” Chatters said.
Basketball has grown exponentially, allowing a larger roster filled with players from across the country to take shape.
With soccer, a sport that has international acclaim, athletes from the multiple countries, including the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, have made Fremont their home.
“Of all those teams, it’s not necessarily a concerted effort to say that we’re going out to find students who come from a diverse background, but it just happens organically,” Chatters said.
Chatters said Midland’s athletics play a major role in connecting its diverse students toward a common goal.
“They are apart of something right away when they get to the school,” he said. “When you do have students who come to campus from a diverse background but don’t have a uniting piece that ties them to a group, they sometimes get lost.”
That’s not to say athletics is the only outlet for a diverse population to thrive at the university. In addition to the university’s Performing Arts program, Chatters said there are multiple other student organizations available, including the university’s honors program, the Anderson Leaders Program and the recently formed Black Student Union.
“Research shows that students who are involved in extracurricular activities are more successful both in and out of college,” he said. “Employers look for those students because they know they can balance multiple things.”
One of the major challenges Chatters said he’s addressed is helping students from diverse backgrounds adjust to living in a new community. He said Fremont is not an extremely diverse community, so the university has to work with the city to create an inclusive space.
“They are entering a transition into a new culture, whether it be academically, athletically or culturally. We need to make sure our campus is comfortable, that’s our main goal and objective,” he said. “Just because you have a large number of culturally diverse people, you have to serve them. We have to strive to serve them to the best of our ability.”
Making students feel comfortable from the moment they step foot on campus is paramount, according to Nelson. Whether that be employing a diverse faculty to represent the student population or making sure students are able to eat food that is familiar to them, he said there needs to be a concerted effort from the university to focus on inclusion.
“You can’t really just have a diverse population and just let everything roll as normal,” he said. “We need to provide an experience with these students that they feel comfortable from the first time they walk on campus.”
As Midland continues to grow, both Chatters and Nelson said focusing on diversity and inclusion will continue to be a priority for the university.
“We have great pride in our diversity population,” Nelson said. “It’s something we want to continue to grow.”