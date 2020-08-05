Midland University gears up for return to classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

In just over a week, almost 1,400 students will begin the 2020-21 academic year at Midland University.
On top of homework and deadlines that seem to accumulate endlessly, students will face another, unique challenge. Similar to other institutions across the country, students, staff and administration at Midland will be kicking off the new school year while still battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midland University will have its first day of classes on Aug. 14. Students will be required to follow a number of health measures while on campus, including a required mask mandate while in campus buildings and daily self-health assessments.
Students coming from outside the United States will be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. The same set of guidelines applies to students who have been in close contact with someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
The school is currently hosting online town hall-style sessions that allow both parents and students to learn about the campus’s back-to-school measures. Participants also have the chance to ask questions during the sessions.
President Jody Horner said after the conclusion of the school’s final town hall session on Thursday, it will have served more than 200 students and parents.
“We just felt it was important to help allow our campus community parents and students ask questions after they’ve had a chance to absorb it,” she said. “They’ve been great conversations. We’ve gone through the plan at a high level.”
Horner said some common questions asked by participants during the sessions included what the university would do if it was forced to shut down in a similar way it did during the spring.
She said there was one parent from Hawaii who asked if her daughter would have to quarantine for 14 days once she reaches campus.
“We don’t have that requirement in the state of Nebraska,” Horner said. “When she returns to Hawaii after dropping her daughter off, she’ll have to quarantine for 14 days when she gets back to the island.”
Horner said the campus is ready to welcome students back for the fall semester, adding that she feels confident Midland will be able to hold a full semester without interruption.
“I feel like we’ve done our homework,” she said. “We have a very solid plan. It was put together with the help of experts, including community partners at Methodist Fremont Health and Three Rivers Public Health Department.”
She added if the campus is forced to alter its plans due to the pandemic, the university will be able to do what is right by its students.
“We’ll be looking for all of us to work together for the common good here,” Horner said. “If we do that, well hopefully we’ll have a good, healthy semester.”
Branden Mills, a senior psychology and sociology major, said he’s confident in the measures the university is taking for its students as the school year begins.
“I mean, I can only have hope, you know, that things are going to be fine when I get here,” he said.
Mills said it’s not possible for him to hit the pause button on his education. He said he hopes students, staff and administration continue to take the right steps to keep themselves safe throughout the year.
“Primarily as a student, the main thing I’m really going to be concerned about is learning about the precautions that they’re taking as far as being in the classroom,” he said.
With the time ticking down on his college career, Mills is entering his senior year in the midst of a global pandemic. He said the uncertainty and extra safety precautions put a damper on what should be a year of celebration.
“We can’t really go through a regular year and that kind of hits home, just because we spent three years of our time here,” he said.
At the end of the day, Mills still keeps his perspective positive.
“I’m just happy that I can at least finish my degree,” he said. “I mean, at least I had three years.”
Mills said he is proud of the school for keeping its students updated throughout the summer as they prepare for the upcoming year’s uncertainties.
He said measures like face masks requirements in certain areas and COVID-19 screening may go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus.
“I think, in my perspective, Midland has done a pretty good job of keeping students updated on everything that’s going on and staying in contact with the parents of these concerned students,” he said.
