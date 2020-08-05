Midland University gears up for return to classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

“I mean, I can only have hope, you know, that things are going to be fine when I get here,” he said.

Mills said it’s not possible for him to hit the pause button on his education. He said he hopes students, staff and administration continue to take the right steps to keep themselves safe throughout the year.

“Primarily as a student, the main thing I’m really going to be concerned about is learning about the precautions that they’re taking as far as being in the classroom,” he said.

With the time ticking down on his college career, Mills is entering his senior year in the midst of a global pandemic. He said the uncertainty and extra safety precautions put a damper on what should be a year of celebration.

“We can’t really go through a regular year and that kind of hits home, just because we spent three years of our time here,” he said.

At the end of the day, Mills still keeps his perspective positive.

“I’m just happy that I can at least finish my degree,” he said. “I mean, at least I had three years.”

Mills said he is proud of the school for keeping its students updated throughout the summer as they prepare for the upcoming year’s uncertainties.