 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Midland University Giving Day set for Oct. 20

  • 0
Midland University

Midland University’s second annual Giving Day will take place Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Giving Day provides an opportunity for students, alumni, friends, and supporters to come together and provide important funding for Midland University scholarships. These scholarships will help fulfill Midland’s mission to inspire people to learn and lead in the world with purpose.

To learn more about Giving Day, or make a donation, visit Givingday.midlandu.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Fur Shack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News