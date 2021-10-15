Midland University Giving Day set for Oct. 20

Midland University’s second annual Giving Day will take place Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Giving Day provides an opportunity for students, alumni, friends, and supporters to come together and provide important funding for Midland University scholarships. These scholarships will help fulfill Midland’s mission to inspire people to learn and lead in the world with purpose.
To learn more about Giving Day, or make a donation, visit Givingday.midlandu.edu.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
