Chris Steed has always had a soft spot for animals.
When she first met her husband, Rob, he had two dogs. When they died, the couple brought in two new dogs into their lives: a Great Pyrenees and a mutt that “comes from something really big.”
“We have plenty of hair and slobber,” she said, laughing.
It’s that same soft spot that pushed her to do something to help the displaced wildlife affected by the wildfires ravaging Australia. The wildfires have burned millions of acres of land and have decimated the continent’s animal population.
“As the fires moved, a lot of them were fleeing for their lives,” Steed said. “A lot of them have burns and were orphans, their habitats gone. It just breaks your heart.”
That’s when Steed stumbled across the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild, a Facebook page for a craft guild that creates items for animal rescue efforts throughout Australia.
The crafting projects range from makeshift pouches for marsupials to mittens for koalas who burned their feet in the fire.
“I just thought, ‘well gosh I can do that and make pouches,’” she said.
She shared the idea with her husband, who thought the idea was great. Next, Rob, an associate professor at Midland University, reached out to his students to see who would be interested in spending Friday and Saturday in early January 2019 working on the project.
Unexpectedly, Rob received responses from a large group of volunteers who were willing to give up most of their weekend for a good cause.
“It turned into this great big huge thing and I was so pleased,” she said. “We even had some faculty come in and cut up patters for a couple hours. It felt good doing something for someone we’ll never see.”
Junior nursing student Emily Overturf was one of those students who spent time working on the project.
“It was out of the box,” she said. “I heard of the fires happening and I saw the posts for people looking for these donations, but I never thought I would be able to help. When Rob sent out an email for us to be able to help, I felt like that was my opportunity to help.”
The work took place during interterm, a break between terms at the school. Overturf said there was no better time to jump in and help.
“I’m here on interterm so there isn’t a lot to do and this is a great opportunity to help someone else and there isn’t anything better to do with my time,” she said. “I knew I would have the opportunity to work with other students I know and respect.”
She said the fact that so many students were willing to sacrifice their time was “awesome.”
“It went amazing,” she said. “(Rob) really didn’t know what he was going to get. He had more replies and help than he would have imagined. It was awesome in that time span.”
The work flowed similar to an assembly line, with groups of students assigned to certain tasks, such as cutting out patterns, sorting or sewing. There was something for everyone to do.
“There was a job for everyone,” she said.
The group of students, along with Rob, Chris and some faculty, spent 8 hours each day putting together a total of 50 pouches. Each pouch took around 30 minutes and there were several steps involved to reach the finished product.
“The pouches required an outer pouch and at least two or three liners that go inside, so there was a lot of sewing to do,” Chris said. “It wasn’t difficult, just time-consuming. Having people there who just cut out and match things was great. That’s why it was so nice to have so many people.”
Chris has been sewing for a long time, so she had plenty of fabric to spare for the project. All-in-all, the effort only cost her around $100 to put together.
“I had a lot of fabric and a lot I haven’t seen for 20 years or more,” she said. “They didn’t care if it matched, it just needed to be useful.”
Once the materials were ready, the students began to work. Chris said she had no problem motivating them to stay focused.
“When we got there, I made sure everyone had their scrap pile and had something to do,” she said. “They all were willing to learn and were very, very helpful.”
This is the first time she has attempted to do outreach of this magnitude, but she said she’s always been drawn to helping.
“I think this really touched me because I love animals so much and to see them suffering breaks my heart,” she said. “They needed a little extra help.”
The group bonded over the two-day project with music in the background and ample food and snacks readily available to keep everyone happy.
Chris said the work from those who stopped by is the perfect example of the community that can be found in the Midwest.
“For a kid whose trying to go to school and work, for them to be able to come and stay for a couple hours or a whole day, it’s just the Midwestern spirit. If you have time you should go and help someone,” she said. “...This isn’t going to benefit anyone here, but you know in your heart it will help someone.”
Chris said she’s already shipped out around 30 of the pouches, but she’s holding on to the rest until she gets word that they are needed.
“If they don’t need any, I might contact the zoo or someone from wildlife rehab,” she said. “They can help someone, somewhere. I hope they have everything they need is the biggest thing.”