Midland University hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summitt

Midland University hosted its inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit on Sunday at the Wickert Event Center, bringing in over 500 students and members of the community to discuss the importance of inclusiveness.
The event, titled “Together We Are Warriors,” was divided into two phases. The first half of the summit featured presentations from keynote speakers: DeMoine Adams, a former Nebraska football player and National Football League player, and former Wichita State All-American and current U.S. Paralympic track athlete Deja Young.
“We were able to reach out to a couple of speakers that, through their stories, exemplified overcoming significant challenges,” Lawrence Chatters, vice president of Student Affairs, said. “Considering many of our students are student athletes, it definitely resonated with them.”
Following the keynote speakers, those attending the summit broke up into randomly assigned small groups to share their own stories about inclusion and equity.
Chatters said these small-group discussions also helped students learn more about their peers in a way that might not have been otherwise possible.
“It allowed our students to hear those stories and see themselves in those stories,” he said.
Chatters said this summit was important because it helped students expand their idea of who makes up their campus. By exposing students to other students of different backgrounds and cultures, it allows them to step out of cliques or groups.
“Students can fall into cliques if they don’t meet other groups on campus early on,” he said. “There are other students that may share their experiences because they never get the chance to meet.”
Chatters said the summit allowed the institution to pause and discuss the importance of inclusion.
“We had our President, faculty, coaches and staff in attendance,” he said. “Students saw staff that they look up to facilitate discussion. That example as an institution was an extremely important component from yesterday.”
At the conclusion of the summit, students filled out a form asking what their opinion of the summit was, if the school was inclusive and if students felt more open talking to people despite differences.
With that data, Chatters said he hopes to create a tangible product to keep the discussion surrounding inclusion alive.
“We had multiple levels of intentionality yesterday, and that made it an even more amazing event,” he said. “It provided a platform for students whose voices may not have been heard. It helped to break down barriers.”