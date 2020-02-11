Midland University hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summitt

Midland University hosted its inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit on Sunday at the Wickert Event Center, bringing in over 500 students and members of the community to discuss the importance of inclusiveness.

The event, titled “Together We Are Warriors,” was divided into two phases. The first half of the summit featured presentations from keynote speakers: DeMoine Adams, a former Nebraska football player and National Football League player, and former Wichita State All-American and current U.S. Paralympic track athlete Deja Young.

“We were able to reach out to a couple of speakers that, through their stories, exemplified overcoming significant challenges,” Lawrence Chatters, vice president of Student Affairs, said. “Considering many of our students are student athletes, it definitely resonated with them.”

Following the keynote speakers, those attending the summit broke up into randomly assigned small groups to share their own stories about inclusion and equity.

Chatters said these small-group discussions also helped students learn more about their peers in a way that might not have been otherwise possible.

“It allowed our students to hear those stories and see themselves in those stories,” he said.