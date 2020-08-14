Midland University kicks off move-in amid COVID-19 pandemic

The first batch of Midland University students began moving into residence halls on Friday afternoon, signalling the first time students have been on campus for months since its closure due to COVID-19.
It was a muggy afternoon as student athletes slowly began filtering through Olson Student Center to complete their check-in. This year’s move-in process featured some unique quirks; namely the importance placed on social distancing and mask requirements due to the pandemic.
Approximately 150 football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer players completed their move-ins on Friday, Lori Ethier, associate vice president for undergraduate admissions, said.
By the 24th, she said about 400 new students will be moved onto campus.
She said admissions staff have worked closely with departments across campus, including housing, security and campus safety to plan for this year’s move-in process.
“They’ve been planning all summer for this event and for the students to come to campus this fall, too,” Ethier said.
Given the planning that has gone into the university’s fall semester, Ethier said she was excited for the school year to begin.
“It’s nice to be able to be around people again and just have the atmosphere and the community back together because that’s what makes this place so special,” she said. “So we’re very excited.”
For Fernando Ricci, a parent moving his son into his dorm room from Kansas City, the day was a mix of emotions.
“It’s exciting for him and a little sad for me,” he said. “But yeah, a lot of mixed emotions. I’m excited for him, though.”
Given the circumstances surrounding the new school year, Ricci said there was plenty to be afraid of as a parent.
“Hopefully the university and the school district and everything that’s involved makes the right decision on this,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a little concerning for everybody’s health, not only for the students but the teachers, professors and coaches.”
Despite the concerns, Ricci said he is hoping for the best.
“We all want the best for our kids in the schools and everything else that goes along with it,” he said. “It is concerning, of course, just because of what everybody’s living through right now.”
Courtney Hays, another Midland parent moving her son in from Bellevue, said she is thankful the university is moving forward with its return-to-campus plans.
“We’re grateful that Midland is giving everybody the opportunity again and we’re excited to get it going,” she said.
Hays said she believed her child would be safe at Midland given the measures the university has implemented.
“I believe they are going to be just fine,” she said.
Midland University will have its first day of classes on Aug. 27. Students will be required to follow a number of health measures while on campus, including a required mask mandate while in campus buildings and daily self-health assessments.
Gavin Goracke has experienced plenty of move-ins at Midland during his time playing football at the university.
He said this year’s move-in process is definitely different, but Goracke didn’t think it would take him long to acclimate to the extra precautions while on campus.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “It’s definitely a lot more different. We have to wear masks and whatnot and take all these different precautions, but it just takes a little bit longer to get used to.”
Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs, said the university is prepared to address the uncertainties accompanied with the upcoming year.
“We are warriors here and we are looking forward to the challenges we are going to be presented this year,” he said. “We definitely don’t have all the answers, but we’ve done a significant amount of planning and we are very hopeful that, together, we can build a culture of health and safety on this campus with our students, faculty and staff.”
Chatters said the best of the university comes when being challenged.
“We’re going to do this all together,” he said.
