Midland University kicks off move-in amid COVID-19 pandemic

For Fernando Ricci, a parent moving his son into his dorm room from Kansas City, the day was a mix of emotions.

“It’s exciting for him and a little sad for me,” he said. “But yeah, a lot of mixed emotions. I’m excited for him, though.”

Given the circumstances surrounding the new school year, Ricci said there was plenty to be afraid of as a parent.

“Hopefully the university and the school district and everything that’s involved makes the right decision on this,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a little concerning for everybody’s health, not only for the students but the teachers, professors and coaches.”

Despite the concerns, Ricci said he is hoping for the best.

“We all want the best for our kids in the schools and everything else that goes along with it,” he said. “It is concerning, of course, just because of what everybody’s living through right now.”

Courtney Hays, another Midland parent moving her son in from Bellevue, said she is thankful the university is moving forward with its return-to-campus plans.

“We’re grateful that Midland is giving everybody the opportunity again and we’re excited to get it going,” she said.