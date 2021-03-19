Midland University lays the foundation for the future with completion of $50 million campaign

The campaign also helped fund the Center for Graduate and Professionals Studies in Omaha, the COVID-19 Fund and other student scholarships during the past five years.

“Raising $50 million for scholarship support, capital improvements, academic program investments, and operational sustainability is an important milestone for Midland University and one that we will celebrate for years to come,” Horner said. “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our campaign chairs, leadership committee, and the board of directors for their support and commitment.”

The success in the campaign was tied to the university's ability to reinvent its communication strategy, specifically among alumni, Janssen Wolford said.

"I think for awhile, the university just didn't have the opportunity to really reach out to their alumni base and tell them what had been happening, both the good and the challenges and opportunities we are facing and why we need their support," she said. "We've really refocused our communication efforts so that our alumni can be part of the conversation on an ongoing basis."

Janssen Wolford said the funds help to ensure sustainability for Midland University for the future. Additionally, she said the ability to establish and maintain a foundation for giving among alumni and donors.