Midland University named Apple Distinguished School

Midland University has announced its recognition as an Apple Distinguished School through the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

Midland University implemented its 1:1 iPad program prior to the 2019 fall semester. The program allows every student on its undergraduate campus to receive an iPad and Apple Pencil as integral tools in their Midland experience.

“Becoming an Apple Distinguished School was a goal of ours from when we first introduced the 1:1 program,” said James Miller, director of innovative teaching at Midland. “It means we are being recognized by Apple as an innovative and forward-thinking University who is using digital technology to increase student learning outcomes and engagement.”

As an Apple Distinguished School, Midland will have the opportunity to collaborate with a worldwide network of like-minded peers and engage with the Apple Education team.

“Being an Apple Distinguished School is a great honor and opportunity for Midland,” President Jody Horner said. “We have seen the positive impact of the 1:1 program for our students, faculty, and staff. It has allowed our students to be more active learners in the classroom.”

Miller says a key element in the 1:1 program has been the willingness and commitment of faculty members to instill new learning ideas in the classroom.

“We are fortunate that 86% of our full-time professors are Apple Teachers, which is pretty phenomenal for our institution,” he said. “Technology is one thing, but our instructors have been able to take that technology and use it in a meaningful way. We have faculty who had never used iPads before and they’ve been able to utilize this technology and make student engagement and learning outcomes even better. It’s been a great experience for our students and faculty.”

