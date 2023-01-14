Midland University names Anna O'Reilly as its new annual giving officer

Midland University has announced the addition of Anna O’Reilly as its new annual giving 0fficer. O’Reilly joins Midland after spending the past three years as escrow officer at Dodge County Title & Escrow Co.

“I’m excited to be able to do work I’m passionate about, and work with a purpose,” O’Reilly said in a press release. “I want to find people who are passionate about Midland, and what Midland stands for, and have them excited about wanting to give financially to help students.”

Laura Robinett, vice president for institutional advancement, is confident that O’Reilly’s experience and skills will be an outstanding fit for Midland.

“We are thrilled to have Anna join our advancement team,” Robinett said. “Anna has a passion for nonprofit work, and wants to be a part of impacting students at Midland. Her variety of experiences and skills will help round out our team, and I know she will find success connecting with alumni and growing support for Midland University.”

O’Reilly earned her B.A. in Psychology and Management Studies from St. Olaf College in Minnesota in 2015 before gaining her Masters of Business Administration from Midland in 2018.

O’Reilly’s previous experiences have involved a variety of opportunities, including work in marketing, human resources, and being a team leader. She believes those career paths have prepared her for the new challenges that await.

Anna and her husband, Matt, live in Fremont and have two young children, Charlotte and Logan.