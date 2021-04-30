Midland University names Dr. Seria Chatters as keynote speaker for commencement ceremony

Midland University alumna Dr. Seria Chatters has been named the keynote speaker for the school’s 2021 commencement ceremony on May 8 at the Wikert Event Center.
Seria Chatters is also the sister of Lawrence Chatters, the vice president for Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer at Midland.
Seria Chatters also has a wealth of experience in the field of higher education. She serves as the director of Equity and Inclusivity of the State College Area School District in State College, Pennsylvania.
Chatters also has a faculty position in the Counselor Education Program at Pennsylvania State University and chairs several collegewide committees. She also teaches and supervises graduate students in clinical mental health programs.
“I’m so happy to be a part of this,” Chatters said. “Lawrence and I are very close, and I’m so excited for the current role he is in. I cannot wait for the chance to speak to these graduates.”
Lawrence Chatters said seeing his sister being named the keynote speaker of this year’s commencement ceremony is “an absolute honor.”
sister is the reason that I chose to come to Midland,” he told the Tribune. “She was the first in the family to venture off to college. When I saw how successful she was, it was something that I also wanted to be a part of.”
Lawrence Chatters said his sister has become very successful in her life, which is in part due to the support she received at Midland.
“I’m extremely excited that the graduating class gets to hear her story,” he said.
Seria Chatters also was recently awarded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Climate Enhancement Award from the College of Education at Penn State and the Individual Impact Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in Centre County from the Community Diversity Group.
Midland University President Jody Horner said she was excited to bring back a Midland University graduate to speak at this year’s commencement ceremony.
“Dr. Chatters has made an impact on so many lives, both during her time here at Midland and throughout her professional career,” Horner said. “Dr. Chatters has worked hard during her career to create, cultivate, and sustain more diverse, inclusive, and equitable spaces. We are proud of the diversity on our campus and it is important for us to create those same experiences for our students.”
The 2021 graduating class has experienced its share of challenges on the path to graduation, ranging from widespread flooding in 2019 to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“These graduates have been through historic moments in their lives,” Seria Chatters said. “I want them to understand the impact they have made, and I hope I can create words they can carry with them.”
Seria Chatters worked through her own adversity as a student at Midland University. Legally blind, she required special accommodations during her time as a student.
Chatters said she wants to tell students not to let obstacles get in the way of their goals.
“I want them to recognize that they have endured many inconveniences due to the pandemic, and they have helped spark change,” she said. “As they go out into the world, they can capitalize on these changes.”