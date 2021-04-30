Midland University names Dr. Seria Chatters as keynote speaker for commencement ceremony

Lawrence Chatters said his sister has become very successful in her life, which is in part due to the support she received at Midland.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m extremely excited that the graduating class gets to hear her story,” he said.

Seria Chatters also was recently awarded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Climate Enhancement Award from the College of Education at Penn State and the Individual Impact Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in Centre County from the Community Diversity Group.

Midland University President Jody Horner said she was excited to bring back a Midland University graduate to speak at this year’s commencement ceremony.

“Dr. Chatters has made an impact on so many lives, both during her time here at Midland and throughout her professional career,” Horner said. “Dr. Chatters has worked hard during her career to create, cultivate, and sustain more diverse, inclusive, and equitable spaces. We are proud of the diversity on our campus and it is important for us to create those same experiences for our students.”

The 2021 graduating class has experienced its share of challenges on the path to graduation, ranging from widespread flooding in 2019 to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.