Midland University names Lawrence Chatters as Chief Diversity Officer

Midland University has named Lawrence Chatters as its new Chief Diversity Officer.
Chatters, who has worked at Midland as the vice president for student affairs since January 2019, will continue to expand and pursue inclusivity throughout the Midland campus in his new role.
Midland currently offers the most diverse population of students in Nebraska, with 31% of its student population coming from diverse and racial ethnic backgrounds.
“As the most diverse institution in the state, this is a logical step for us,” Chatters said in a press release. “We celebrate our diversity and what comes with that diversity. What makes our Midland community unique is that we have people coming together from all over the world to get an education. It adds to the richness of a liberal arts education.”
During his tenure at Midland, Chatters has promoted inclusivity in a number of ways. During the 2019-20 school year, he introduced a listening series that featured speakers from diverse cultural backgrounds to offer discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Chatters also helped launch the school's first Equity and Inclusion Summit. During the event, students and attendees learned how to create inclusive spaces and incorporate inclusion into their daily lives.
“We have been focusing on equity and inclusion and doing things that most schools our size are not doing,” Chatters said. “We are moving in the right direction and this is a solidification of that progress. It’s exciting to be a representative of the movement we are making to ensure Midland is a more inclusive space for everyone.”
President Jody Horner said the university prides itself on its role as an equity and inclusion innovator.
“We take great pride in being the most diverse institution in the state,” Horner said. “With his background and the work he has done at Midland regarding equity and inclusion, Dr. Chatters is a perfect choice to lead in this new role. He will continue to develop and grow the great programs he has already put in place at Midland.”
Chatters said he is excited about his role and the future of the university.
“I arrived here 22 years ago as an African-American male on a campus that didn’t have a lot of diversity at that time,” Dr. Chatters said. “I looked around and didn’t see many people who looked like me and I felt a little lost. There might be students on campus that experience that same feeling, and I want them to know that there is an office that will work to make them feel like they belong. That’s my goal.”
