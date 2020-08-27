Midland University names Lawrence Chatters as Chief Diversity Officer

“We have been focusing on equity and inclusion and doing things that most schools our size are not doing,” Chatters said. “We are moving in the right direction and this is a solidification of that progress. It’s exciting to be a representative of the movement we are making to ensure Midland is a more inclusive space for everyone.”

President Jody Horner said the university prides itself on its role as an equity and inclusion innovator.

“We take great pride in being the most diverse institution in the state,” Horner said. “With his background and the work he has done at Midland regarding equity and inclusion, Dr. Chatters is a perfect choice to lead in this new role. He will continue to develop and grow the great programs he has already put in place at Midland.”

Chatters said he is excited about his role and the future of the university.

“I arrived here 22 years ago as an African-American male on a campus that didn’t have a lot of diversity at that time,” Dr. Chatters said. “I looked around and didn’t see many people who looked like me and I felt a little lost. There might be students on campus that experience that same feeling, and I want them to know that there is an office that will work to make them feel like they belong. That’s my goal.”

