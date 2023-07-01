Nick Dinan has been named dean for the School of Health Sciences at Midland University. Dinan has spent the past two years as an associate professor of health sciences at Midland. Prior to arriving at Midland, Dinan served as assistant professor of exercise science at Hastings College.

“Nick came to Midland with experience in higher education, and in his time here, he has shown great leadership and helped guide us in curriculum development,” Jamie Simpson, chief academic officer at Midland, said in a media release. “Nick understands the culture at Midland and has great institutional knowledge.”

As he moves forward in his new role, Dinan said he is excited to take what he has learned in his time at Midland and work toward more innovative and dynamic experiences.

“Teaching has been a rewarding experience for me, and now I have the opportunity to take that teaching pulse and think bigger picture and drive more changes and innovation,” he said. “I’m excited for a new role and a new challenge, and feel like this is the right time and the right moment in my career.”

Under the umbrella of the College of Health Professions, Dinan will work with Tesa Keeling, recently named dean for the School of Nursing. Linda Quinn, who is retiring after 12 years at Midland, had served as dean for the College of Health Professions.

“Tesa and I will work closely and look to collaborate and find different avenues of efficiency where everyone will benefit,” Dinan said.

One of the most significant additions to the department is the ability to earn a Strength and Performance Coaching Certificate. This graduate-level SPC Certificate is designed for coaches, healthcare professionals, or physical educators who want to advance their knowledge and skills to implement high-quality strength and conditioning programs. The certificate is available through Midland Online, allowing working professionals to apply learning at their current place of employment.

Dinan has overseen the addition of the Warrior Health and Performance Lab in Swanson Hall. Through a grant, the room is equipped to help enhance skills in exercise science as well as strength and conditioning.

“Students love to learn through a hands-on approach, and we are working to find ways to maximize that,” Dinan said. “We have the facilities, resources, equipment, and technology to make that a reality. Our goal is to give them content knowledge and make them efficient practitioners.”

Dinan sees a health sciences field that continues to evolve and will need skilled workers to fill voids in the industry.

“It’s a highly competitive field and is in need of more scientific-minded thinking individuals,” he said. “We want to maximize health through different strategies, recommendations, and lifestyle habits. It’s a market that is growing, and there are shortages in athletic training and strength and conditioning. We want to show our students that they will be able to pave their own path.”

Dinan and his wife, Ashley, have a 2-year-old son, Bodie.