Midland University officially cancels in-person classes for remainder of year

Midland University officially announced that it will suspend in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

The school plans to continue online courses for the rest of semester.

Additionally, Midland will no longer host commencement on campus as well as a number of other student events including: the Student Awards Banquet, Research Fair and Nursing Pinning Ceremony.

Additional information regarding the cancelled events will be relayed in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

Spring Break will take place as previously scheduled from March 23-27, with online classes resuming April 1.

“With the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation at the forefront of our nation, Midland is continuing to use an abundance of caution in making sure the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” the press release states. “Through communication with our local health departments, we believe continuing with online instruction is the best course of action.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0