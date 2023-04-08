Fifty-two high school juniors from across the area were honored during the 2023 Midland University Outstanding High School Leaders Ceremony & Luncheon on Friday, March 31, at the Wikert Event Center on the Midland campus. The event was sponsored by Midland University and Pinnacle Bank.

Students were nominated and then applied to be considered for an award. A panel of leaders from Midland University, Pinnacle Bank, and the Fremont community reviewed applications and selected recipients based on involvement, leadership roles, and attributes. Midland is offering $5.2 million in scholarships, and each student that is accepted into, and attends Midland, will receive a scholarship worth $100,000 over four years.

Panel members were Scott Meister (Market President of Pinnacle Bank, Fremont), Joey Spellerberg (Mayor of Fremont), Tara Lea (President/CEO Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce), Emma Oborny (Business Development and Event Specialist, Midland), Anna O’Reilly (Annual Giving Officer, Midland), Brenda Wilberding (Career Studio Director, Midland), Michaela Shepard (Director of Admissions, Midland), Amanda Hutton (Personal Banker/Marketing, Pinnacle Bank), Amber Barton (Vice President, Pinnacle Bank), and Nik Beninato (Realtor and Associate Broker, Don Peterson & Associates).

The following students were honored as 2023 Outstanding High School Leaders:

Archbishop Bergan Catholic: Summer Bojanski, Blaire Davis, Logan Eggen, Paige Frickenstein, Avery Gossett, Alexander Langenfeld

Arlington: Taylor Arp, Kevin Flesner, Austyn Flesner, Brooke Hilgenkamp.

Ashland-Greenwood: Holly Campbell, Lauren Gerdes, Dane Jacobsen, Jadah Laughlin, Taylor West.

Bishop Neumann: Caitlin McGuigan, Chisum Wilson.

Cedar Bluffs: Madelyn Thomas.

Douglas County West: Laney Bissaillon, Gage Gratopp, Grace Holm, Olivia Malousek, Shayla McKee, Cam Wiese, Lillian Wright.

Fort Calhoun: Bria Bench, Grayson Bouwman.

Fremont: Tayler Evans, Jocelyn Limbach, Melany Magana Quintanilla, Kayleigh McKenzie, Madison Mostek, Gabriel Read.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Nickolas Daberkow, Isabel Hass, Sydney Hutchinson, Gavin Kreikemeier.

Howells-Dodge Consolidated: Landon Dobbins, Nathan Hegemann, Natalie Pieper.

North Bend: Brady Jedlicka, Kate Peters.

Oakland-Craig: Isabella Benne, Bailey Denton, Lillian Ehlers, Valerie Lierman, River Wallerstedt.

Wahoo: Kenton Longenecker, Jesse Stebbing, Teagan Watts, Avery Wieting. Yutan - Maura Tichota.