Midland University plans musical performances

Midland University is presenting three musical performances in December, all of which are free and open to the public.

Two of these events will help ring in the holiday season.

The Midland University Clef Dwellers, a cappella ensemble, will host a “Merry Clef-mas and Happy Blue Year.” Performances are planned for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont.

Midland will host its annual “Colors of Christmas” concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Wikert Event Center on the university campus. Donations will be accepted for The Bridge, a nonprofit agency that helps survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.

In a prepared statement, the university said the concert will include a collection of classic Christmas songs along with some new holiday ones.

It will showcase multiple ensembles from the Midland University Arts Department. Highlighted performances will include those by the Clef Dwellers, BlueNotes jazz ensemble, Midland University choir and Midland Premier Dance Company.

“Midland University is proud to be able to share these great performances with the community,” said Joan Korte, Midland University director of arts. “We hope people will attend and share in the holiday spirit with us.”

Besides these holiday-themed events, Midland also will host another musical performance.

Katherine Turner, a Midland collaborative pianist, will present a concert of classical arts songs. The performance starts at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 in Kimmel Theatre on the university campus.