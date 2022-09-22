Midland University plans various events for its Homecoming

Midland University will honor several alumni along with contributors to the university as part of its 2022 Homecoming celebration this weekend.

“Homecoming is such an exciting time on campus,” said Laura Robinett, vice president for institutional advancement. “We look forward to welcoming back our Midland alumni and recognizing our award recipients.”

The Warrior Athletic Hall of Fame will induct five new members during a ceremony Friday at Fremont Golf Club.

Those inducted for outstanding achievements are: Virgie Bullie, Class of 1988; Whit Smith, 2008; Rich Ray, 2010; Doug Harrington, 1991; and Erin McCarthy, 2012.

Besides the new inductees, the winners of the Petrow and Bracker Awards for Outstanding Male and Female athletes for the 2021-22 season will be honored.

Miguel Abete (men’s tennis) will be recognized as the Petrow Award Winner while the Bracker Award recipient will be Ally Conybear (women’s hockey).

On Sunday, the Alumni & Legacy Banquet will take place at Fremont Golf Club to recognize alumni, a distinguished family, and a key contributor to the Midland community.

Judge Mike Pirtle, 1975, will receive the Alumni Achievement Award.

Pirtle has been a judge with the Nebraska Court of Appeals, 2nd Judicial District, for 11 years. In 2020, he was appointed a Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals. Prior to his time behind the bench, Pirtle spent 33 years as an attorney.

Dr. Dani Wooldrik, 2008, will be honored as the Outstanding Young Alumni.

Wooldrik has spent the past five years as a sports medicine physician at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The Bonderson Family is being recognized with the Distinguished Midland Family Award. Their ties to Midland go back more than 100 years with four generations and 16 members of the Bonderson family attending Midland.

Midland is presenting a new award this year.

Sid Dillon will receive the Impact Award for his contributions to the university. Sid Dillon Inc. has seven different auto dealerships in Nebraska, including two in Fremont.

The Sid and Hazel Dillon Scholarship has provided a pathway for numerous students to attend Midland University.

Several other events are planned for the weekend for both alumni and community members. For a complete list of events, visit alumni.midlandu.edu/homecoming.