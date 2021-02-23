Midland University prepares to host second Equity and Inclusion Summit in March

In-person attendants will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Our students, faculty and staff are doing an amazing job of following our protocols to make sure that we can stay healthy as a campus,” Chatters said.

The summit will feature keynote speaker Angela Mercurio, a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln track and field student-athlete. While at UNL, Mercurio was a three-time All-American and was named the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Mercurio is currently a medical student at Harvard University.

“She truly is representative of so many different dimensions of excellence,” Chatters said. “She covered so many different areas for as an institution that we hold dear. We’re very happy to have her and we’re excited for other people to also hear her story and see how she is exemplary of the things that we hold dear at Midland University.”

One of the most important takeaways Chatters said students had last year following the school’s inaugural summit was being able to meet new people across campus while also being able to safely talk about sensitive topics.