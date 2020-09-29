Midland University provides updated protocols in response to positive COVID-19 tests

Midland University introduced several new protocols to combat an increase in positive COVID-19 tests across campus over the past week.

In its latest update, the university announced 30 positive cases across campus. The sharp increase in cases more than doubled the previous amount of total positive cases from two weeks ago and brought the university’s total amount of cases to 69 since it first began self reporting in August.

“While we don’t view these numbers as unusually high, it has raised enough concern for us that we are implementing several changes to help us manage the COVID-19 situation,” the press release stated.

We will be limiting the number of students in residence hall rooms. Total occupants in a residence hall room will not exceed the number of students living in that room. For example, in a residence hall where two students live in a room, the total number of students in that room should not exceed two.

Travel protocols for athletic teams will be updated. We will be looking at ways to ensure greater social distancing for our athletes when they travel. This could mean more modes of transportation to each event. Other potential changes could involve reducing overnight travel when possible, reducing travel roster sizes when possible, and limit to essential travel (conference games, conference or national qualifying events, national tournaments).

There will be increased testing, which can take place on campus. Student Health can now do COVID-19 testing through Test Nebraska, making the process more convenient for students.

