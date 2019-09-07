This school year, Midland University is seeing a record-high enrollment number of 1,408 students, the largest in its 136-year history.
The Fremont liberal arts college was recently recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the top 10 fastest-growing private schools. The students for the 2019-2020 school year represent 15 countries and 41 states, according to a press release.
“We think a little differently than traditional academic institutions,” Midland University President Jody Horner said in a press release. “This allows us the flexibility to respond to market needs and enables us to offer an education that is relevant, so that our students leave Midland well prepared for success in their careers and lives as a whole.”
Merritt Nelson, vice president for enrollment management and marketing, said this high enrollment number can be attributed to the university’s modern approaches of investing in the student experience through partnerships, programming and capital structures.
“Our continued focus on student success and a customized educational experience prepares students for success not only in their chosen field of study, but for life,” he said. “We also are unique in our deliberate study of marketplace needs and the subsequent development of programs to meet these needs through relevant programming has impacted enrollment.”
The university is in the process of building a new residence building, Miller Hall, which will open in the fall of 2020. It also recently launched its Midland 1:1 program to provide every undergraduate student with an iPad.
“Our Midland 1:1 iPad initiative was extremely successful,” Nelson said. “It’s exciting to see innovative solutions being produced through digital experiences in the classroom.”
Midland also cited the MBA for Life and Code Academy programs for the high enrollment, which provide resources for alumni and students interested in web development, respectively. Its High Ability Learner Endorsement also gives faculty members the chance to grow their teaching skills.
“Our plan to continue growth includes a continued focus on leveraging strategic partnerships through precision enrollment management,” Nelson said. “We will continue to look for new partnerships with reputable companies, organizations, and school districts that align with our mission, vision and core values.”