Midland University receives $20,000 donation toward 1:1 initiative

Midland University has received a $20,000 donation from PayPal to go toward its 1:1 initiative program.

The 1:1 program is a campus-wide digital-learning initiative geared toward putting Apple devices in the hands of the approximately 1,200 students on campus.

The donation was funded by PayPal's Innovation Fund grant program.

The program, founded in 2018, is aimed at helping the company continue to build "innovative programs that serve critical community needs in the financial health space and engage its employees in a meaningful way."

To date, PayPal has implemented more than 30 GIVE Teams, including one in Omaha, that are encouraged to nominate up to three organizations they believe fit the criteria for receiving grant money.

“The Omaha GIVE Team nominated Midland University and the continuation of the Midland 1:1 program because the program focused on enhancing the learning of students while creating a level playing field for students from across different socio-economic statuses,” said Courtney Westering, manager, Community Events and Employee Engagement for PayPal in a press release.