Midland University receives scholarship funds from EducationQuest Foundation

Midland University is among 30 Nebraska nonprofit colleges and universities that will share $1.57 million in need-based scholarship funds awarded by EducationQuest Foundation.

The funds are designated for undergraduate students from Nebraska who demonstrate financial need. Each college selects students who will receive scholarships.

This marks the 23rd year that EducationQuest has awarded need-based scholarship funds to Nebraska colleges. Since the program began, EducationQuest has awarded over $27 million providing 26,000 scholarships.

EducationQuest developed the scholarship program – and has continually increased the annual distribution amount – as part of its mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.

Colleges receiving funds are Bellevue University, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Central Community College, Chadron State College, CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology, Clarkson College, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Creighton University, Doane University, Hastings College, Little Priest Tribal College, Metropolitan Community College, Midland University, Mid-Plains Community College, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Nebraska Indian Community College, Nebraska Methodist College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Northeast Community College, Peru State College, Southeast Community College, Union College, University of Nebraska Medical Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Wayne State College, Western Nebraska Community College, and York College.

