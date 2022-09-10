 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midland University receives scholarship funds

Midland University

The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) has distributed $41,600 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to assist 13 students at private colleges and universities in Nebraska. The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, D.C., through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.

Midland University was among the colleges in Nebraska that received scholarship funds.

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships through state-based associations to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students.

The CIC/UPS Scholarships Program has made a private college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first generation, and minority students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families, and communities across the country.

