Midland University recognizes students as Who’s Who Award recipients

Midland University honored 14 students as 2022-23 Who’s Who Award recipients during a ceremony Dec. 6 at the Olson Student Center.

The Who’s Who Award recognizes students for their academic achievement, service to their community, leadership in co-curricular activities, and potential for continued success beyond Midland University.

Two area students were among the 2022-23 Who’s Who Award recipients.

Katie Kimes is from Fremont and is the daughter of Shari Watkins and Timothy and Lezle Kimes. She is majoring in elementary education with a certificate in social emotional learning and a minor in psychology. Katie Kimes is part of the Student Education Association and serves as the group’s publicity/marketing officer. She has been inducted into the Cardinal Key Honor Society.

Piper Rasmussen is from Cedar Bluffs and is the daughter of Ray and Jennie Rasmussen. She is an accounting major. Piper Rasmussen serves as the current philanthropy chair of Phi Omega sorority, treasurer for Cardinal Key Honor Society, and executive vice president of FBLA-Collegiate.