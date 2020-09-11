Midland University records third consecutive year of record enrollment amid COVID-19 pandemic

While other universities may have struggled to transition and shift focus in the midst of the pandemic, Nelson said wasn't the case for Midland.

"There's just not a lot of bureaucracy," he said. "We can pivot quickly. We can make a decision in a matter of days and implement it and I think that gives us a competitive advantage."

Nelson said the university was able to use the pandemic and turn it into an opportunity by providing "innovative recruiting strategies" to bring in new students.

Those strategies included implementing virtual visits within a matter of days that Nelson described as robust and engaging. It also allowed the university to market its virtual visits on a national scale.

Nelson said around 150 of the students who enrolled in the 2020-21 school year did so without ever visiting the campus in-person.

"We were able to leverage COVID-19, although a crisis, although a pandemic, although a hard global situation, and use it to our advantage to help students through that time and to get more students here," he said.

From an administrative perspective, Nelson said the record numbers affirm the university's mission.

"I think it means that we have the right people in place, we have the right mission and we have the right vision," Nelson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.