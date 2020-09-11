Midland University records third consecutive year of record enrollment amid COVID-19 pandemic

Midland University is reporting record enrollment records for the third consecutive year.
The university announced a total enrollment of 1,572 students for the 2020-21 school year, a nearly 12% increase from the previous year. The university also enrolled a record 370 freshmen for the 2020-21 year.
Merritt Nelson, vice president for enrollment management and marketing, said the school's record enrollment represents an opportunity for Midland to impact more lives on campus.
"By us having that opportunity to educate more students, to help form them in the most formidable time in their life, gives us a bigger opportunity to help our communities, to help mold society and to help change the world," Nelson said. "In the greatest sense, having more students on campus allows us to carry out our mission."
The COVID-19 pandemic didn't impact the school's enrollment numbers, according to Nelson. In reality, he said the pandemic may have helped boost the university's enrollment.
Midland spends the majority of the fall recruiting students for the upcoming year. Nelson said that meant COVID-19 didn't present any challenges to the university until the spring, around the time when the university is focused on getting students to commit to Midland.
"We had been building relationships with them and we knew who they were," Nelson said. " Our challenge was going to be, 'how do we get them to commit in an uncertain time?'"
While other universities may have struggled to transition and shift focus in the midst of the pandemic, Nelson said wasn't the case for Midland.
"There's just not a lot of bureaucracy," he said. "We can pivot quickly. We can make a decision in a matter of days and implement it and I think that gives us a competitive advantage."
Nelson said the university was able to use the pandemic and turn it into an opportunity by providing "innovative recruiting strategies" to bring in new students.
Those strategies included implementing virtual visits within a matter of days that Nelson described as robust and engaging. It also allowed the university to market its virtual visits on a national scale.
Nelson said around 150 of the students who enrolled in the 2020-21 school year did so without ever visiting the campus in-person.
"We were able to leverage COVID-19, although a crisis, although a pandemic, although a hard global situation, and use it to our advantage to help students through that time and to get more students here," he said.
From an administrative perspective, Nelson said the record numbers affirm the university's mission.
"I think it means that we have the right people in place, we have the right mission and we have the right vision," Nelson said.
