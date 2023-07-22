Midland University is recognizing 527 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2023 academic awards list. Midland students were honored through four awards (president’s list, president’s achievement award, dean’s list, and dean’s achievement award) for the semester.

President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale. President’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale. Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale. Dean’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.