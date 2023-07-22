Midland University is recognizing 527 students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the spring 2023 academic awards list. Midland students were honored through four awards (president’s list, president’s achievement award, dean’s list, and dean’s achievement award) for the semester.
President’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale. President’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale. Dean’s list honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale. Dean’s achievement award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.
The following area students were honored:
President’s list
Fremont: Tiffany Brester, Elementary Education, K-8; Grace Burns, Arts Management; Eloy Demarquet, Business Intelligence and Technology; Gianna Genneken, Nursing – Traditional; Sydney Hurst, Nursing – Traditional; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Brenda Ibarra Bojorquez, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Katie Kimes, Elementary Education, K-8; Karrissa Kirkwood, Biology, Fremont; Frances Klausen, Elementary Education, K-8; Abigale Lueders, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Cole Macaluso, Psychology; Kayla Monaghan, Accounting; Mandy Montante Gonzalez, Sociology; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Lance Myers, Psychology; Hannah Nelson, Nursing – Traditional; Kylie Phillips, Pre – Elementary Education, K-8; Jennifer Rascon, Nursing – Traditional; Sarah Rhoads, Nursing – Traditional; Bailey Rolfe, Elementary Education, K-8; Dre’ Vance, Education, PK-12, Fremont.
Howells: Erin Prusa, Secondary Education.
Mead: Kylee Edmonds, Management.
Nickerson: Kelsey Mulliken, Nursing – Traditional.
Scribner: Christian Dames, Secondary Education; Jillian Dames, Pre-Elementary Education, K-8.
Wahoo: Mason Kovar, Education, PK-12; Danica Zink, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL).
Yutan: Jessica Palmquist, Secondary Education; Colby Tichota, Accounting;
Dean’s list
Dodge: Dalton Blaha, Agribusiness; Bridget Praest, Art – Graphic Art.
Fremont: Lazara Acosta, Nursing – Traditional; Laura Alonzo Tzunux, Biology; Kylie Armagost, Nursing – Traditional; Kayla Bailey, Nursing – Traditional; Tori Baker, Elementary Education, K-8; Mya Bolden, Nursing – Traditional; Eny Bravo Torcios, Criminal Justice; Nicholas Crociata, Strength and Conditioning; Brady Davis, Accounting; Jenna Flynn, Nursing – Traditional; Austin Gabler, Arts Management; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Jose Gonzalez, Management; Elimi Hernandez, Human Services; Evelyn Hilton, Nursing – Traditional; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Morgan Kalisek, Sport Management; Tiffany Karnatz, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Dylan Kor, Athletic Training; Connor Lambert, Strength and Conditioning; Angelea Lockhart, Pre – Elementary Education, K-8; Wendy Mancia, Criminal Justice, Fremont; Allison Maulfair, Exercise Science; Ross McMahon, Secondary Education; Haley Mendez, Biology; Sahin Ozgur, Exercise Science; Jeannette Peterson, Nursing – Traditional, Fremont; Sarah Prall, Psychology; Piper Rasmussen, Accounting; Joseph Raymond, Sport Management; Lisa Saxton, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Emma Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Sarah Shepard, Biology; Jennifer Tedrow, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Yenifer Umana Alvarez, Biology; Jennifer Vuong, Biology; Maximus Wold, Education, PK-12.
Nickerson: Charles Buckley, Nursing – Traditional; Hannah Meyer, Biology.
North Bend: Samantha McDonald, Agribusiness;
Oakland: Carter Anderson, Education, PK-12; Mia Linder, Biology;
Scribner: Elissa Dames, Digital Marketing;
Valley: Joshua Lewis, Sport Management; Gavin Wood, Exercise Science.
Wahoo: Caleb Malousek, Digital Marketing; Reagan Benes, Elementary Education, K-8; Aja Henderson, Elementary Education, K-8; Callan Phillips, Education, PK-12.
Yutan: Molly Davis, Education, PK-12; Heidi Krajicek, Exercise Science.