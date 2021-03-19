Midland University reports first increase in COVID-19 cases in three weeks

Midland University reported seven positive cases of COVID-19 at its Fremont campus on Friday, marking the school's s first uptick in cases in three weeks.

Prior to Friday's release, Midland reported zero positive cases among students, faculty and staff during the last two weeks. Lawrence Chatters, vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer at Midland University, said the seven cases are related to a "targeted area" on campus and doesn't represent any widespread concern.

Chatters said Midland took a new approach to mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus at the beginning of the second semester. That approach began with required testing for all students at the beginning of the semester.

"I think we did start the semester in a much better way than we did the first semester," Chatters said. "We have consistently been going in the right direction as far as our cases."

Following an early increase in positive cases in February, Midland has continued to report decreases in positive cases, with this week's update providing the largest spike in cases in two months.

