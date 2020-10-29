Midland University sees benefit in online tutoring partnership with Fremont Public Schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tutoring program is broken up into three different virtual rooms set up on Zoom, an online teleconferencing platform: kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth grade through eighth grade and ninth grade through 12th grade.

Williams said her class focuses on elementary school students in grades K-4.

From there, the students break out into study sessions with their tutors. During those sessions, tutors and students focus on learning objects or “I can” statements, according to Williams.

She said the number of students attending the sessions can vary from week to week. Williams said there have been upward of 15 students in a single session and as few as four in another.

“The numbers have varied and they haven’t been huge by any means,” she said. “The only tough thing is not knowing how many kids you’re going to get each week.”

While Williams said she would prefer to have students in the classroom, online tutoring has had some benefits. One of those benefits is being able to directly supervise the students as they teach.

“I’m really able to give them some nice feedback,” she said. “Also, it’s been nice because they are doing a lot more teaching than they might be out in a classroom.”