Midland University sees benefit in online tutoring partnership with Fremont Public Schools

A partnership between Fremont Public Schools and Midland University is allowing students to come together for virtual tutoring services this fall.
The partnership was announced during the Sept. 15 FPS Board of Education meeting. It allows for students participating in the district’s online learning option and its in-person population to receive additional help from students at Midland University in certain subjects.
Monday and Tuesday nights are open for any student at FPS to receive tutoring help from Midland students, while Tuesday and Thursday mornings are reserved specifically for online students.
Kerry Williams, associate professor of education, teaches one of the classes that helps tutor elementary school students who sign up for supplemental math help on Thursday nights.
The 15 students in her elementary math methods class are typically supposed to have 10 hours of field-based experience. That means students in the class would usually find themselves teaching in the classroom throughout the semester.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed limitations on what kind of access students have to district classrooms.
“It’s been really tough because a lot of schools are pretty nervous about us coming in,” Williams said.
Williams said that is why this partnership with FPS has become so beneficial for both sets of students.
Support Local Journalism
The tutoring program is broken up into three different virtual rooms set up on Zoom, an online teleconferencing platform: kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth grade through eighth grade and ninth grade through 12th grade.
Williams said her class focuses on elementary school students in grades K-4.
From there, the students break out into study sessions with their tutors. During those sessions, tutors and students focus on learning objects or “I can” statements, according to Williams.
She said the number of students attending the sessions can vary from week to week. Williams said there have been upward of 15 students in a single session and as few as four in another.
“The numbers have varied and they haven’t been huge by any means,” she said. “The only tough thing is not knowing how many kids you’re going to get each week.”
While Williams said she would prefer to have students in the classroom, online tutoring has had some benefits. One of those benefits is being able to directly supervise the students as they teach.
“I’m really able to give them some nice feedback,” she said. “Also, it’s been nice because they are doing a lot more teaching than they might be out in a classroom.”
Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs at FPS, said the collaboration between the two entities is beneficial to both sets of students.
“It just opens up opportunities for kids to get help and I think that online learning can be challenging,” he said. “To have someone there to assist us is pretty nice.”
Williams said the change has come with its own set of challenges, but she believes the tutoring work has benefited both sets of students in its own way.
“I think the [students] that we’ve had have been grateful to just have somebody else talking to them,” she said. “They’re doing a lot with their family, but to have somebody come in and do something different is really nice.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!