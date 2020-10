Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said COVID-19 forced the university to think about alternatives to provide an interactive, enjoyable experience for its alumni during the Homecoming celebration.

"Those two things just presented another opportunity for us to think about how we use the virtual environments that we're in to truly engage people," Janssen said. "I think you're looking at the success of, not only the Giving Day, but just the participation in our homecoming events."

Janssen said she was proud of her team for being able to pivot amid the pandemic and provide an experience that both students and alumni were able to enjoy.

Coming into the event, Janssen said the university's goal was to raise $100,000 for the campaign. She said it was incredible to see the level of support from Midland's alumni during the campaign.

"It was a great experience for us to have a Giving Day, so I would have been happy with any amount, but certainly $130,000."

