Midland University sees strong turnout during second annual Equity and Inclusion Summit

Students, staff and faculty at Midland University came together last Sunday for an afternoon focused on diversity and equity.
The university hosted its second annual Equity and Inclusion Summit at the Wikert Event Center, bringing together more than 500 students, faculty and staff, according to Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer Lawrence Chatters.
“From my perspective, it was a highly successful event,” he said.
The event, which was centered on the theme of “United as Warriors,” marked the university’s first major in-person gathering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit also featured keynote speaker Angela Mercurio, a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln track and field student-athlete, who is a medical student at Harvard University.
While at UNL, Mercurio was a three-time All-American and was named the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Following the summit, Chatters said the overwhelming majority of participants responded to a survey saying they believed Mercurio’s message was a positive one.
“Overall, we had some great discussions in our small groups that happened after our initial speaker and students were able to meet other students from across campus that they had never met before in a way that was really meaningful,” he said. “That was great to see that type of opportunity for our students.”
More notably, Chatters said that same survey found that more than 90% of individuals who attended the summit felt that the university was an inclusive campus.
While that number only reflects a representative sample of the campus’s population, Chatters said that number is encouraging.
“I would say that those numbers are encouraging because it is telling me that, of our students that were at the summit over 90% feel that we’re an inclusive campus,” he said. “That means that, as a campus community, we’re doing something right.”
Chatters said hosting a summit centered on diversity and equity is an indicator that a campus cares about its student population. He added that, in addition to Midland’s Black Student Union, the university also recently introduced a Hispanic Student Union and plans to introduce a program called “Global Warriors,” which will be centered on the international student experience.
“In growing some of those affinity groups and having them be on campus and really raise awareness about some of the challenges that the students that are in those groups have has been helpful,” Chatters said. “We’ve also had numerous speakers come to campus this year that are from diverse backgrounds that have shared their stories and experiences.”
Chatters said these efforts seem to be paying off, but he reiterated that the university can’t slow down its work.
“Although it’s exciting for me to see that number at this point, it certainly doesn’t give any reason for us to rest on any laurels, because there’s just so much else to do,” he said. “It’s encouraging.”
Chatters said he believes students came away from the summit with a stronger understanding of diversity and equity along with deepened connection with classmates.
He added that he hopes students recognize that Midland is “serious about inclusion and equity.”
“We are going to intentionally take time every year to talk about these issues and to raise awareness to the challenges that our students face,” he said. “We have a very diverse student population here, along with our faculty and staff. I hope that’s what they take away.”