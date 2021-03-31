Midland University sees strong turnout during second annual Equity and Inclusion Summit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More notably, Chatters said that same survey found that more than 90% of individuals who attended the summit felt that the university was an inclusive campus.

While that number only reflects a representative sample of the campus’s population, Chatters said that number is encouraging.

“I would say that those numbers are encouraging because it is telling me that, of our students that were at the summit over 90% feel that we’re an inclusive campus,” he said. “That means that, as a campus community, we’re doing something right.”

Chatters said hosting a summit centered on diversity and equity is an indicator that a campus cares about its student population. He added that, in addition to Midland’s Black Student Union, the university also recently introduced a Hispanic Student Union and plans to introduce a program called “Global Warriors,” which will be centered on the international student experience.

“In growing some of those affinity groups and having them be on campus and really raise awareness about some of the challenges that the students that are in those groups have has been helpful,” Chatters said. “We’ve also had numerous speakers come to campus this year that are from diverse backgrounds that have shared their stories and experiences.”