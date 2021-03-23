Midland University sees success in Warrior Open Cupboard initiative

Midland University is opening the door for students in need of a helping hand thanks to a new initiative that launched last semester.
The Warrior Open Cupboard opened for students in need of essential items like food and toiletries. The effort was spearheaded by Scott Johnson, director of campus ministry, Theresa Ferg, associate professor of education, and Courtney Wilder, professor of religion.
Johnson said the discussion to introduce a resource like the Warrior Open Cupboard had been on the table previously. Questions ranged from the scope of the project to where it would be located.
“We didn’t want to be off campus, and we wanted it to be a place that is accessible to students as often as possible,” he said. “We eventually found some space in the Olson Student Center that was formerly used for storage.”
While the cupboard doesn’t occupy much space in the student center, Johnson said word has gotten around about the supplies offered for students.
“It really has been working well for us,” Johnson said. “We just went live before finals week last semester and we’ve been kind of building up ever since.”
A steady flow of goods, ranging from non-perishable food to toiletries to clothing, have filled the shelves of the cupboard. Johnson said the cupboard is sticking to shelf-stable products since there isn’t a way to keep food refrigerated.
“We try to do stuff where we stock it and leave it until it is taken,” Johnson said.
Seasonal clothing has also been donated during the last semester. Items like gloves and hats proved to be important donations as students faced the bitter cold weather that hit the Fremont area in February.
“Those went really fast,” Johnson said. “I was really glad to see that because that definitely identified that we’re going to want to do that for the winter.”
While the idea behind the cupboard has been on the table for some time, Johnson said COVID-19 has only underscored the importance of the resource.
“We knew that the need was there long before COVID-19 hit, but that certainly was a complicating factor,” he said. “I wish we could have gotten rolling a little bit faster, but institutions don’t move quickly.”
The donations that line the shelves of the cupboard come largely from faculty and staff. Johnson said he hopes to bring the project to the community sometime in the future once the threat of COVID-19 dissipates.
“We want to encourage our students to be generous when they have the opportunity to be generous,” he said. “ ... We’ve just been really pleased with the generosity of our faculty and staff here. They’ve been the ones that have really done a lot and we hope they’ll continue to be generous.”
College can be a difficult experience and Johnson said times can get tough for students who run into unexpected circumstances along the way.
“There are going to be those unexpected circumstances and times for all of us and if the Warrior Open Cupboard can be a resource that helps students navigate some of those unexpected times that’s what it is there for,” he said.
Even so, the cupboard isn’t limited exclusively to students who desperately need its resources. Johnson said the cupboard is intended to act as a resource that any student at Midland should feel comfortable walking into.
“It’s not even necessarily intended to be only for students in dire emergencies,” he said. “If you’re in between classes and you forgot to grab a snack for yourself or something, we’ve got boxes of granola bars.”
Johnson said he thought back to his own college experience, saying he would often find himself drawn anywhere anything free was given out.
“I don’t see any need to be ashamed of simply being wise enough to know when someone offers you something, you take it and say thank you,” he said. “That kind of another part of what we’re hoping to provide.”
In the coming months, Johnson said he hopes to continue to see the program grow as more students become familiar with the services the cupboard offers.
“We appreciate everything that everybody’s given and we’re at work trying to figure out better ways to do what we’re doing,” he said.