Midland University sees success in Warrior Open Cupboard initiative

“We try to do stuff where we stock it and leave it until it is taken,” Johnson said.

Seasonal clothing has also been donated during the last semester. Items like gloves and hats proved to be important donations as students faced the bitter cold weather that hit the Fremont area in February.

“Those went really fast,” Johnson said. “I was really glad to see that because that definitely identified that we’re going to want to do that for the winter.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the idea behind the cupboard has been on the table for some time, Johnson said COVID-19 has only underscored the importance of the resource.

“We knew that the need was there long before COVID-19 hit, but that certainly was a complicating factor,” he said. “I wish we could have gotten rolling a little bit faster, but institutions don’t move quickly.”

The donations that line the shelves of the cupboard come largely from faculty and staff. Johnson said he hopes to bring the project to the community sometime in the future once the threat of COVID-19 dissipates.