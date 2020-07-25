Midland University senior earned honors at Circle K convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University senior Travis Grafe-Cline recently earned Distinguished Governor honors at the Circle K International virtual convention.

Circle K International is the world’s largest student-led collegiate service organization and is the collegiate version of Kiwanis International. The organization is divided into districts, with the Nebraska-Iowa District composed of students from seven different institutions across Nebraska and Iowa. Nebraska-Iowa Circle K has 200 members.

Grafe-Cline, an Arts Management major from Avoca, Nebraska, and a Weeping Water High School graduate, took over as governor, the highest-ranking student position within a district, two years ago. At that time Nebraska-Iowa Circle K consisted of six clubs and 100 members. Grafe-Cline’s efforts have helped the club double in membership during his tenure. He also assisted in getting a club from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to re-charter its membership.

Grafe-Cline has met with various student-leaders from around the country, spoken at conventions, and helped bridge the connection between Key Club, a high school service club, and Circle K International. Service hours across the district have increased along with philanthropic efforts.

When he finishes his tenure with Circle K, Grafe-Cline plans on joining Kiwanis International and taking over the district administrator position for Nebraska-Iowa Circle K to help prepare the next generation of leaders.

