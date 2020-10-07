Midland University shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Midland University Sophomore Emma Johnson remembers the day she found out she had COVID-19.
Just days before, she was on her way to a work study. It was a cold, rainy day in early September and she could feel a headache coming on. She chalked it up to waking up late and the weather.
“I was just feeling terrible overall,” she said.
As she sat in the office at her work study, Johnson noticed her throat beginning to hurt. A cough came and the headache began to escalate until she found herself crying in the office.
Even so, the thought of COVID-19 never crossed her mind.
“I just thought I was burned out and that the weather got me sick,” Johnson said. “Everyone was like, ‘Emma, you’re just so exhausted you need to go rest.’”
Johnson eventually visited the campus nurse upon the recommendation of her co-workers. After the nurse assessed her symptoms, Johnson was told to enter quarantine in her dorm immediately.
“That was just a wreck for me,” she said.
Johnson is a social person, so being asked to quarantine in her dorm room not knowing what would happen was difficult for her.
A day after she entered quarantine, Johnson received her COVID-19 test. The next day, the received the results that confirmed something that had never crossed Johnson’s mind.
“I really thought it was the wrong result,” Johnson said. “When I saw the email and it was positive, I was so confident. I was like, ‘this is wrong. They sent me the wrong thing.’”
The results were hers. Johnson is one of the 82 positive cases of the virus at the University since it first began providing weekly COVID-19 updates in early August.
Positive tests are disclosed to the university from a number of different data points, according Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer.
Chatters has taken on the role of serving as the university’s unofficial COVID-19 response coordinator. He said Midland is made aware of positive tests through student reports, the university’s campus nurse or through coaches and other staff.
After a positive diagnosis is confirmed, Chatters said the next step is to determine whether the student lives on campus or not. If they do, the students are moved to an isolated housing on campus.
Students who live off-campus are allowed to self isolate at home.
Johnson transitioned the university’s quarantine housing immediately after her positive diagnosis.
She packed up what she could in her dorm before transitioning over to the quarantine housing. At the same time she was moving into the apartment, Johnson was going through the worst of her COVID-19 symptoms.
“I was already feeling like crap physically and then just having to do all this without help from anyone was a terrible time,” she said.
Johnson moved into a two-bedroom apartment shared by another student who was also in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 result.
She said having another person inside the unit made her feel safer and even turned into a friendship.
“That’s my COVID roommate,” Johnson said. “It was just kind of a funny little thing.”
Immediately after a student is moved to quarantine, contact tracing begins. Chatters said Midland has 12 to 13 people on campus who are trained to do contact tracing.
“Contact tracing investigations can take anywhere between one to three hours,” Chatters said. “[It is just] getting in touch with every single student that’s been a close contact of the positive student.”
Students in quarantine fill out daily surveys that ask students for their temperature and any remaining symptoms. Additionally, the survey asks students if they need anything from Student Affairs.
For Johnson, there were little things she forgot to pack when transitioning. Everyday items like soap and a shower curtain never crossed her mind to bring, so Student Affairs provided them for her.
“This is just me as a person, but I felt a little bit bad asking like, ‘can you please bring me soap,’ because they had so much going on,” Johnson said.
On top of everyday items, Midland also provided food from the university’s cafeteria for students in isolation on campus and grocery deliveries for those isolating off-campus.
Chatters said Midland has even provided special surprises like a birthday card or fast food to support students through a difficult, frightening experience.
The university even established a Quarantine and Isolation Support Team to connect with students battling a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
“We’ve been trying to figure out additional ways to make quarantine something that students don’t necessarily fear or are disgusted by,” Chatters said. “We just want them to know that it’s for the safety of the rest of the students on campus.”
Chatters said the mental health implications of a COVID-19 diagnosis are often not talked about enough. He said some students feel a sense of embarrassment because they weren’t able to protect themselves from the virus.
“It’s a real sense of embarrassment and sometimes it can be something that turns into something even more like a mental health struggle during the time that they’re down,” he said.
Johnson said she never felt embarrassed about her diagnosis. Rather, she felt a sense of shock.
Johnson said she approached COVID-19 with an abundance of caution. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder that causes the body to attack its own tissue and joints, at age 2.
“I’ve been really nervous the whole time because, if I got this, it was probably going to be really hard for me to recover just because I already have a weak immune system,” Johnson said.
Despite the health concerns and obstacles COVID-19 placed in front of her, academic, work and social life, Johnson remained persistently positive.
She is an active student on campus, so Johnson began to appreciate the break from reality after her symptoms began to subside.
“The forced break was absolutely a blessing in disguise,” she said. “I was able just to live without having to worry about the next meeting or the next thing I have to go volunteer for or all of those things.”
In retrospect, Johnson said she appreciated the care the university gave her while she dealt with the virus.
Whether it was her professors giving her time to catch up at her own pace while recovering or Student Affairs being available at a whim, Johnson said Midland made student health a priority.
“It was as great of an experience as it could have been and I feel like Midland did a great job of communicating and setting expectations,” she said.
Chatters said the fall semester has been a learning experience for institutions across the country.
“I’m not sure anyone really knew what to expect when all these students went back to campus,” he said.
Midland’s response to the virus has been successful in Chatters mind. After seeing a record high of 30 positive cases two weeks ago, he is grateful to see that number continuing to decrease.
“We’re very proud of what we put together here because our system works,” he said. “It gets students who need support that support right away.”
