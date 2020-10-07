Midland University shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Johnson said she never felt embarrassed about her diagnosis. Rather, she felt a sense of shock.

Johnson said she approached COVID-19 with an abundance of caution. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder that causes the body to attack its own tissue and joints, at age 2.

“I’ve been really nervous the whole time because, if I got this, it was probably going to be really hard for me to recover just because I already have a weak immune system,” Johnson said.

Despite the health concerns and obstacles COVID-19 placed in front of her, academic, work and social life, Johnson remained persistently positive.

She is an active student on campus, so Johnson began to appreciate the break from reality after her symptoms began to subside.

“The forced break was absolutely a blessing in disguise,” she said. “I was able just to live without having to worry about the next meeting or the next thing I have to go volunteer for or all of those things.”

In retrospect, Johnson said she appreciated the care the university gave her while she dealt with the virus.