Midland University shifts to virtual commencement during COVID-19 closure

"On one hand, it was difficult because students, whether graduate or undergraduate, have looked forward to this day," she said. "We've been guided by the CDC and in order to get things in students' hands ahead of time, we had to make a decision fairly early on in order to do what we need to do."

Kruml said the university has been in constant communication with students regarding the decision.

"The hardest thing about this is the fact that students have been looking forward to it," she said.

In a letter addressed to Midland seniors, President Jody Horner acknowledged how the COVID-19 pandemic had robbed graduating students of many milestones they were looking forward to.

"As you continue this semester online, please know I am thinking of you and cheering you on," she said in the letter. "I look forward to the day when I can personally shake your hand and say "Congratulations, graduate!"

The livestream will largely reflect the traditional ceremony. It will feature speeches from Horner, Kruml and another speaker. Each college's dean will also read the names of its graduating students.

When their name is announced, Kruml said students will see their picture along with their hometown and degree.

"We're trying to personalize it as much as possible," she said. "As we have had to make decisions in this unique time, we know that we will emerge all the better."

