Midland University shifts to virtual commencement during COVID-19 closure

Midland University is altering its spring commencement ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.
Rather than hosting a traditional, in-person ceremony for the approximately 250 graduates who will take part in the spring commencement, the university will host a virtual ceremony that will be livestreamed for students and their families.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Susan Kruml said the virtual ceremonies will take place on the same day and same time as the original, in-person ceremonies.
Currently, graduate commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. Undergraduate commencement is scheduled is for Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m.
Additionally, students who missed out on a traditional ceremony will be honored during Homecoming and will be invited to walk during the December commencement ceremony if they want to.
"The biggest thing I can say is that Midland is really good at celebrating students," Kruml said. "We're trying to do this in a way where we can do this and families can tune in."
Kruml said staff at Midland will put together programs to go along with other graduation necessities like a diploma cover, honor chords and a medallion given to Midland graduates.
The decision to shift to an online ceremony was a difficult one, Kruml said. Despite this, she said it was a necessary choice given guidance handed down from health organizations."
"On one hand, it was difficult because students, whether graduate or undergraduate, have looked forward to this day," she said. "We've been guided by the CDC and in order to get things in students' hands ahead of time, we had to make a decision fairly early on in order to do what we need to do."
Kruml said the university has been in constant communication with students regarding the decision.
"The hardest thing about this is the fact that students have been looking forward to it," she said.
In a letter addressed to Midland seniors, President Jody Horner acknowledged how the COVID-19 pandemic had robbed graduating students of many milestones they were looking forward to.
"As you continue this semester online, please know I am thinking of you and cheering you on," she said in the letter. "I look forward to the day when I can personally shake your hand and say "Congratulations, graduate!"
The livestream will largely reflect the traditional ceremony. It will feature speeches from Horner, Kruml and another speaker. Each college's dean will also read the names of its graduating students.
When their name is announced, Kruml said students will see their picture along with their hometown and degree.
"We're trying to personalize it as much as possible," she said. "As we have had to make decisions in this unique time, we know that we will emerge all the better."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.